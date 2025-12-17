‘She dreamed a dream’: Timothee Chalamet reveals he is a Susan Boyle fan

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has listed Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle as one of his top five Britons.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the 29-year-old said the Scottish singer is one of his all-time greats, naming her alongside Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham.

On the promotional trail for his upcoming film, Marty Supreme, the actor has been presenting jackets bearing the film’s title to people he deems as being a great.

The Hollywood star listed the Scottish singer among big names such as Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked which British figures he believed would be worthy of receiving a jacket, in his top five list, the actor praised the 64-year-old former Britain’s Got Talent star.

Boyle auditioned for the ITV talent show in 2009 and stunned the audience with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream, from the musical Les Miserables.

She finished in second place on the show.

Referring to her audition, Chalamet said: “She dreamt big – she dreamt bigger than all of us.

“Who wasn’t moved by that?”

Susan Boyle came second on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 (Ian West/PA)

Chalamet, 29, also named “Lewis Hamilton, Victoria and David,” on his list – referring to the seven-time Formula One champion and the Beckhams.

The star also named underground London rapper, Fakemink, who has recently teamed up with anonymous Liverpool drill artist EsDeeKid.

The actor is also the centre of online speculation that he is EsDeeKid, after a photograph of the rapper, whose face is covered up, sparked the theory, with comments suggesting his eyes looked similar to Chalamet’s.

Speaking on Radio 1 Breakfast on Wednesday, the actor said “no comment”, after he was asked by BBC One presenter Greg James if he was EsDeeKid.

He said: “All will be revealed in due time.”

Chalamet’s upcoming sports drama, Marty Supreme, will be released on Christmas Day (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The star also spoke about his upcoming film, describing the sports drama as “sort of like a fever dream”.

Chalamet said: “This movie takes on an untraditional structure – if there’s any structure at all.

“It’s about being an idiot in your 20s.”

The film follows Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet, as he chases his dream of becoming a table tennis champion.

Chalamet rose to fame after starring in Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name.

He has gone on to star in Little Women (2019), The King (2019) and Wonka (2023) and won the leading actor prize at the Sag Awards in February for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Marty Supreme will be released on Christmas Day.