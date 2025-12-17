Oscars to leave US network ABC for YouTube in 2029

The Oscars will be streamed on YouTube starting in 2029, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

US TV network ABC, which has streamed the awards since 1976, will continue to broadcast the event until 2028, which will mark the 100th Academy Awards.

The partnership will include red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content and Governors Ball access, which will be free to viewers around the world on YouTube, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the US.

The collaboration will also include access to other Academy events and programmes on the Oscars YouTube channel, including the nominations announcement.

Academy chief executive Bill Kramer and president Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming.

“The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible, which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community.

“This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honouring our legacy.

“We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”

Neal Mohan, chief executive of YouTube, said: “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

Disney-owned company ABC said in a statement: “ABC has been the proud home to The Oscars for more than half a century.

“We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success.”

ITV broadcast the Oscars ceremony and red carpet coverage to UK viewers in March.