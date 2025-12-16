‘Watered down’ plans for STV news revamp still ‘bad for journalism’, says union

STV has “watered down” plans to cut services in the north of Scotland, union leaders said as they insisted the changes will still be “bad for journalism”.

Nick McGowan-Lowe of the National Union of Journalists hit out at revised proposals from the broadcaster.

STV now says its plans for a new STV News At 6 programme will contain some dedicated content for viewers in the north.

The company previously announced plans to replace its central belt and north of Scotland news programmes with a single show from Glasgow.

STV also stressed news-gathering operations will continue on the ground in all its existing sites, across Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

While the STV News At 6 programme will be produced and presented from Glasgow, about 30% of the programme in the north will be specific to the area.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom is consulting on the changes, but it has said it proposes to accept STV’s request to make changes to its licence for the north and central Scotland.

It comes just over a week after journalists at STV voted for strike action in a dispute over the proposals.

STV chief executive Rufus Radcliffe said: “STV is an iconic Scottish business with a brilliant schedule of programmes for viewers which delivers unrivalled mass reach for advertisers. We’re incredibly proud of what we do, and we have a clear strategy in place to ensure our continued contribution to Scotland’s creative economy.

“Businesses cannot stand still when their industry is changing and when consumers are changing their behaviour fundamentally and at pace.

“Viewing habits have transformed and we must adapt and provide the services that people demand, and ensure that we are a future-facing, commercially sustainable business.

“We have had valuable ongoing dialogue with Ofcom and considered very carefully the changes we need to put in place, and we are pleased the regulator proposes to accept this plan.

“The model presented will enable the continued delivery of high-quality news that we are proud of and will see STV realise its digital news ambitions, serving viewers across Scotland.”

Mr McGowan-Low, the NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “After months of trying to ignore public and political pressure, STV’s revised plans finally recognise the importance of the STV North edition of the News At 6.”

However he added: “These watered-down proposals will be cold comfort for viewers in the north of Scotland, or for some of STV News’ best known faces who are currently facing potential redundancy.

“The NUJ opposes these new plans, which are bad for viewers, bad for advertisers, bad for journalism and bad for the STV brand.

“STV should come clean about what it is really trying to do – which is attempting an ill-judged launch of an expensive commercial radio station, paid for by the jobs of journalists, in the middle of a financial crisis caused by its own mismanagement.”

With Ofcom launching a consultation, SNP MP for Aberdeen North Kirsty Blackman said viewers must “make their views known loud and clear” on the plans, which she said had “gone down like a lead balloon”.

She added: “STV chiefs must reverse their plot to destroy their regionalised news programme.

“The public outcry has been visceral with communities across the north east united in their condemnation of this dire decision that will cost jobs to the detriment of coverage in such an important part of the country.

“A single city in the central belt is not Scotland and there is no coherent argument that suggests a single news programme for Scotland will see anything but a weaker regional news output.

“STV must go back to the drawing board and this consultation should be utilised to full effect by people across Scotland.”