Ronan Keating to reunite with Boyzone for 90s-fuelled New Year’s Eve special

Irish singer Ronan Keating will reunite with former Boyzone bandmembers for a 90s-fuelled New Year’s Eve BBC special.

The presenter, 48, best known for being part of pop group behind the hit songs Love Me For A Reason, Words and No Matter What, will also be joined by a star-studded line-up of guests for an evening of music.

The BBC One special, Ronan & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party, will see Keating joined on stage by two former Boyzone bandmates, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch, for a special performance.

Boyzone members Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Ronan Keating will reunite (Ian West/PA)

It comes ahead of the full band reuniting for a one-off stadium show next year – the first time since their five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Formed in 1993, the group is made up of Keating, Duffy, Lynch, Mikey Graham and the late Stephen Gately and went on to secure six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums.

The group first broke up in 2000, as their members went on to pursue solo careers, before reuniting in 2007.

Keating’s solo career also topped the charts with singles including When You Say Nothing At All, from the hit film Notting Hill, and Life Is A Rollercoaster.

The Irish star will also be joined by former Eternal singer, Louise, also known as Louise Redknapp, who is behind the hit songs Naked, Arms Around the World and 2 Faced, before welcoming singer-songwriter Calum Scott, known for You Are The Reason, to the stage.

Shona McGarty will bring ‘theatrical flair’ to the BBC New Year special (Danny Lawson/PA)

The line-up is completed by former EastEnders star Shona McGarty, who is fresh out of the Australian jungle after finishing third place on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, and will bring in a “theatrical flair” to the evening.

The evening will also feature a broadcast of London’s firework display, followed by more performances and celebrations to see in 2026.

Murder On The Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosted a New Year’s Eve disco on the BBC in 2024.

Ronan & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party will broadcast on December 31 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.