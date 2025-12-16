Pete Doherty’s Babyshambles joined by Carl Barat and Bill Bailey at London gig

Pete Doherty’s band Babyshambles were joined by comedian Bill Bailey and singer Carl Barat, who co-fronts The Libertines with Doherty, at their London gig.

The band, who were formed in 2003 following the break up of The Libertines, were playing the last night of their Dandy Hooligan reunion tour at the Koko venue in Camden on Monday.

Prior to the band arriving on stage a video of Bailey saying “please welcome to the stage, Babyshambles” was played, before he arrived in person and said: “Why have a VT when you can have the real thing?”

He added: “How are you doing tonight? I know this is what the angry apricot would say is a no go area.

“I was only at the butchers the other day, and it was a Lionel Richie-themed butchers, halal is it meat you’re looking for?

“Ladies and gentlemen, people, boys and girls, I have a great affinity with this band, I tell you why, because like me they’re still alive.

“Welcome the Babyshambles.”

The band then launched into Killamangiro, and followed it up with Delivery in a fast and furious start.

Later in the gig, the band began playing the riff to The Libertines’ What Katie Did, before Barat strolled on stage to join them in singing the song.

As he left the stage, Doherty, 46, said: “Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Carlos Barat.”

The band also paid tribute to late guitarist Patrick Walden on a number of occasions, with Doherty saying he was “meant to be here” before adding: “I wish he was.”

In what was a bizarre gig, the band also played snippets of The Stone Roses’ Waterfall, Neil Young’s The Needle And The Damage Done and the theme to 1980s children’s TV show Button Moon.

Before playing the merry TV theme, Doherty said: “For anyone under 35, Button Moon was an amazing kids show, you could still see the strings attached to the Fairy liquid bottles.”

The band also played reggae-influenced new song Dandy Hooligan and fan favourite F*** Forever.