Jimmy Carr defends Riyadh gig: ‘The Middle East is a very different place’

Comedian Jimmy Carr has defended his performance at a controversial gig in Saudi Arabia and said people should “give up” on the idea that the Middle East is the same as Western Europe.

The 53-year old, known for his stand-up routines and hosting roles on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, was one of the acts who performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in October.

He was among the stars who were criticised for taking part, with concerns over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and Human Rights Watch claiming the festival deflected attention from the government’s “brutal repression of free speech and other pervasive human rights violations”.

Jimmy Carr defended playing the festival (Hannah McKay/PA)

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Carr spoke about his decision to perform, arguing that people’s perceptions of the Middle East should change.

He said: “I played it. I loved it.

“I think we need to give up on the idea that the Middle East becomes Western Europe.

“The Middle East is a very different place and the same people that will tell you ‘diversity is our strength’ will tell you ‘don’t go there. They’re not like us’.

“The thing that I like about Saudi Arabia is the direction of travel. Look at where it was 10 years ago. Look at where it is now. The direction of travel is pretty good.”

Saudi Arabia is known for its ultra-conservatism and has had a track record of human rights violations according to Amnesty International UK, including allegations of journalists and activists being imprisoned or sometimes killed for criticising the Crown Prince.

The line-up of mostly male comedians were also criticised for being paid to ‘look the other way’, with rumours of high appearance fees.

When asked directly how much Carr was paid, he said: “I was paid, I would say, a commensurate amount with selling out an 8,000 seater room. So it’s a big room, and I got paid. I earned it.”

Speaking about freedom of speech and his material potentially offending people, Carr added: “You have to deal with the consequences. If you’re going to say that, you’ve got to be willing to say it and go, yeah, I don’t regret telling that joke. That’s fine.

“Some people really were upset by it. That’s OK. I’ve got the people that come and see me and they really like that stuff, and I’ve got to serve them, not someone else.”