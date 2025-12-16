Corriedale trailer confirms additional characters in crossover episode

The trailer for the special crossover episode of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, called Corriedale, has confirmed additional characters.

The clip previews the chaotic aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision with characters from both ITV soaps calling for help in the darkness as the emergency services arrive at the scene on a country road near the village of Hotten.

It also confirms 13 additional residents will appear in the one-hour long crossover, joining the previously announced characters which include David Platt, Tracy Barlow, Liam Cavanagh, Aaron Dingle and Lisa Swain.

ITV has released a new trailer for the soap crossover Corriedale (ITV Studios/PA)

The trailer shows Corrie’s Shona and David Platt (Julia Goulding and Jack P Shepherd) as they are being treated on the side of the road by Emmerdale paramedic Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant).

As Corrie’s Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) takes control of the situation, Carla Connor (Alison King) tries to calm someone, with Corrie trainee paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) helping more casualties alongside Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle.

Vehicles can be seen on fire, flipped in the middle of the country road, with the soap characters calling for help before Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) appears in Hotton General Hospital as she tries to help a distressed Shona.

The trailer ends with Kevin and Abi Webster (Michael Le Vell and Sally Carman-Duttine) as they search for Debbie Webster at the crash site, while Emmerdale’s Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) screams out for Aaron alongside Joseph Tate (Ned Porteous).

The trailer has provided more clues about the crossover episode (ITV Studios/PA)

The hour-long special will air on January 5 at 8pm on ITVX following two half-hour episodes of each soap with Emmerdale on at 7pm and Coronation Street at 7.30pm.

Its release will also mark the launch of ITV’s new “soap power hour” scheduling pattern for the two shows.