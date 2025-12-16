Bob Geldof ‘delighted’ Live Aid musical will tour UK and Ireland

Bob Geldof has said he is “delighted” more people will get to see the Live Aid musical when it tours the UK and Ireland in 2027.

Live Aid was a two-venue benefit concert, set up by Boomtown Rats singer Geldof and Ultravox star Midge Ure, held on July 13, 1985 to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia.

Decades later, the gigs inspired a jukebox-style musical which premiered at London’s The Old Vic in 2024.

On Tuesday, producers Jamie Wilson Productions announced Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical will visit cities including Cardiff, Manchester and Edinburgh when it heads on tour in 2027.

Geldof, 74, said “Just For One Day brilliantly reimagines why Live Aid worked then and why the humanity of that day still matters now.

“I’m delighted that more of the UK and Ireland will finally get to see this extraordinary and compelling musical.

“The reaction the show gets continually surprises and amazes me, standing ovations and people come back time and again, introducing the Live Aid story to new generations.”

The tour will begin in March 2027 at the Curve in Leicester before playing in Cardiff, Canterbury, Manchester, Oxford, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Sunderland, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Further dates for shows taking place in Ireland, as well as the UK, will be announced soon.

The musical will finish its current run at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London on February 7 2026, ahead of a scheduled period of refurbishment.

Midge Ure, Bob Geldof and Harvey Goldsmith attend a gala performance of Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical (Ian West/PA)

The West End production opened in May this year following a run at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Canada, and its premiere at The Old Vic.

The show, written by British author John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, supports the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

The Live Aid concerts were a follow-up to the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas?, which featured a number of celebrities and soared to number one in the UK singles chart in December 1984.

In July 1985, a concert was held in the US and in London, the latter of which was attended by the late Diana, Princess of Wales and the King, then Prince of Wales, who watched on as the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Bowie, Spandau Ballet and Queen performed.

An estimated audience of more than 1.5 billion watched the broadcast and concerts inspired by the initiative were held in other countries across the globe.

The US equivalent was held at the John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia and saw performances from The Beach Boys, Black Sabbath, Bob Dylan, Sir Mick Jagger and Tina Turner.