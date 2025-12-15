Ruth Jones’s school drama teacher ‘always knew she would be a star’

Ruth Jones’s school drama teacher has said he always knew she would make it as an actress.

Roger Burnell, who taught the Gavin And Stacey star at Porthcawl Comprehensive School, remembers Jones as a “sterling talent”.

Speaking at a screening of the actress’s new TV show, which explores the Welsh seaside town where she grew up, Mr Burnell, 75, said he took no credit for her success.

He told the Press Association: “[She was] very popular in school, although she was academic, she always mixed well.

“A great motivator as well.”

Asked if he thought Jones would have such success in her career, Mr Burnell said: “I honestly did. Because she had, even at a young age, technique, charm, the ability to get on with people.

“I think that’s really important.”

Mr Burnell also taught Jones’s fellow Gavin And Stacey star Rob Brydon.

The teacher went on to found a youth theatre and film and TV training scheme, and was made an MBE in 2023 for services to the creative industries in Bridgend.

He said: “I’m just facilitating… It’s giving people the right atmosphere, the right motivation and the right way of looking at things as well, and also to establish the fact that creativity isn’t about showing off.

“It’s about developing things, and that’s why a lot of them, like these two [Jones and fellow actor Steve Speirs] and Rob Brydon and others, have become writers, directors, presenters and so on.

“And I think that is testament to them and the groups that they were with, it was a joy to put those groups together, and they still continue to do it.”

Jones paid tribute to her old teacher during the screening of Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love, saying he had played a “massive part”.

She said: “This is an hour of TV, it took five days to film, and obviously a lot of stuff’s not going to make it.

“But one thing that we did do was I discovered my A-level drama script… So we went back to the drama studio to re-enact it.

“And Roger Burnell is here tonight, who was our lovely drama teacher.

“You couldn’t put it in the final show because you can’t put everything in but that was… it was lovely.

“For me, it was kind of like a real trip down memory lane.”