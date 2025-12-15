Ruth Jones makes surprise return as Nessa in new programme

Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones has reprised her role as Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins for a new BBC programme.

The character makes a surprise appearance in Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love, in which Jones shows friend and fellow actor Steve Speirs around her home town on the Welsh coast.

Speirs, whose TV credits include The Tuckers and Upstart Crow, meets Nessa when he explores the Coney Beach amusement park with Jones.

Speaking at a screening of the programme in Porthcawl, he said: “I’d never acted with Nessa, and I think this is an absolute credit to the character that Ruth created, that when Ruth gets into all that gear, there’s a massive metamorphosis.

“And when I went to act with that character, I just had this really wicked feeling, that I wasn’t acting with Ruth, like something else had taken over.

“I tried to respond in the way that anybody that wasn’t from that world would, you know, which is quite astonished by this character.”

“It wasn’t like Ruth at all,” he added.

“I think that there was such an iconic character created that there’s a moment where we all look at that and sort of believe it’s two people, and that’s [Jones’s] talent.”

Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love follows the pair as they explore the seaside town, around 20 miles down the South Wales coast from Barry Island.

As Porthcawl celebrates its 200th birthday, Jones reminisces about her childhood, sharing old home movies put together by her late father Richard.

Speaking at the screening, she said: “My dad was really good at organising things, keeping records of things.

“When I watched them, I did find it incredibly emotional to see, to see my dad.

“It was a real privilege to have such a happy upbringing and to capture those memories.

“It was lovely also to be able to see Porthcawl back in the 60s and 70s captured on those videos.”

During the programme, Speirs meets Jones’s mother, siblings and two of her lifelong friends.

However, she joked that some of this material had to be cut.

She said: “He was asking my friends about what I was like as a teenager.

“But, you know, they were quite revealing.”

Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love will be broadcast on BBC One Wales on December 15 at 9pm.