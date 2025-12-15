Judi Dench says social media has led to a ‘marked lack of interest in the arts’

Dame Judi Dench has said the advent of social media has led to a “marked lack of interest in the arts”.

The 91-year-old actress said she feared younger generations would not be able to access creative pursuits, while speaking ahead of the release of Sky Arts’ Tea With Judi Dench, a one-off special with her friend Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Dame Judi said: “All I can hope is that theatre has evolved.

“With the onset of social media and, I believe, a marked lack of interest in the arts, I fear that the younger generations won’t have the benefit or interest in the theatre like we all had.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh will appear alongside Dame Judi on the show (Ian West/PA)

The former James Bond star said her advice to young actors starting out today was: “Firstly, there is no point being an actor unless you’ve got enormous energy.

“The audience have paid to see a particular production, and it is our duty to tell the story to the best of our ability.

“I remember playing Ophelia at the Old Vic when the Asian flu epidemic was rife and coming on and crying all the way through one scene early on in the play.

“I was told off severely after the scene and reminded that the audience had come to see Hamlet without the extra bits added from me.

“If you can’t perform if you are not well, let your understudy go on.”

In Tea With Judi Dench, the veteran actress chats about her life and career with fellow actor Sir Kenneth.

Asked if there was anything she wished she could revisit in her career, Dame Judi said: “I would revisit any role of Shakespeare that I have played, as I feel I never explored it entirely by the end of the run.

“As my passion is Shakespeare and his plays, I would welcome the challenge to play any part in any play – anything opposite Ken Branagh.”

In 2022, Dame Judi and Sir Kenneth jointly received the Freedom of Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, for their contributions to promoting his work on stage and screen.

Tea With Judi Dench airs on December 22 on Sky Arts, Freeview and streaming service Now.