Faye Tozer to star in Mean Girls: The Musical for UK and Ireland tour

Steps star Faye Tozer will play three characters when she joins the cast of Mean Girls: The Musical for part of its UK and Ireland tour next year.

The singer and actress, 50, joins the musical based on the hit 2004 romcom Mean Girls, which starred Lindsay Lohan, for its first UK tour.

Tozer will play the mothers of both main characters – outsider Cady Heron and queen bee Regina George – as well as calculus teacher Ms Norbury.

Tozer will take on three roles in the musical (Adam Lawrence)

The 2004 movie was written by 30 Rock star Tina Fey, and saw Cady move from Africa to a US high school which she finds is ruled by a group called The Plastics, headed by Regina.

Lohan played Cady and Rachel McAdams starred as Regina, with Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert as her acolytes Karen and Gretchen.

Tozer will perform in 19 venues, with shows in Manchester, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Canterbury and Blackpool.

She has recently appeared in the West End in Dita Von Teese and Tosca Rivola’s burlesque show Diamonds And Dust, as Miss Kitty LeRoy.

She found fame singing in the pop group Steps, alongside bandmates Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian “H” Watkins.

The group, known for songs including Tragedy and Stomp, had two chart-topping singles in the UK chart and four number one albums.

Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Faye Tozer of Steps (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tozer will star alongside West End actresses Vivian Panka, Kiara Dario and Sophie Pourret, who play Regina, Gretchen and Karen respectively.

The show won the Best New Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this year, after arriving in the West End in 2024.

The stage musical has already been a hit on Broadway, where it opened in 2018 and has had two national tours.

It also inspired a remake of the 2004 film which was released in January 2024.

The tour is a result of a collaboration between the creator of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels, Crossroads Live and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Mean Girls: The Musical – written by Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw – will open at Manchester Opera House on February 23 and tour until early 2027.