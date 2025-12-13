Comedian Robin Ince resigns as presenter of BBC’s The Infinite Monkey Cage

Comedian Robin Ince has resigned from his role as presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The Infinite Monkey Cage.

The 56-year-old, who presented the show alongside professor Brian Cox, described his resignation as “the saddest day of my professional life”.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “Today is not only the final recording of the latest series of The Infinite Monkey Cage, it is my last ever Monkey Cage.

“I resigned in September, after 16 years of dedication to the show, a show that I named and helped develop over all those years.

“Unfortunately, my opinions outside the BBC have been considered problematic for sometime, whether it has been voicing support for the trans community, criticism of Donald Trump, numerous other outlandish opinions, including once gently criticising Stephen Fry.

“These things were considered to conflict with being a freelance BBC science presenter.”

He went on to say that BBC Studio executives “voiced problems with me”, and said he was left with a choice between not voicing his opinion or resigning, and added that he “chose the latter” and it “broke my heart”.

Ince added: “I love this show and I love the audience, and it is because of the audience in particular, that this decision was so difficult to make.

“I kept thinking about all the extremist voices promoting hate and division.

“They are being given so many platforms, while voices that represent kindness, open mindedness, empathy seem to be scarcer and scarcer.

“I felt I couldn’t pamper myself with the luxury of silence.

“One of my many privileges is that I am able to resign and I can speak out even if it is to the detriment of my career.”

The comedian said he had “always worked far more than my contracted hours to try and ensure the show was always the best it could be”.

He said that with his departure he hoped he could be “a better ally” to the LGBTQ+ community, to the neurodivergent community, and “activists fighting against those who aim to brutalise society, to those currently in prison on hunger strike, and to all those who fight for a more inclusive world”.

Ince has presented the show with Cox since its inception in 2009.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.