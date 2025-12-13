Coldplay wish ‘most wonderful’ Dick Van Dyke a happy 100th birthday

British pop band Coldplay have wished Hollywood actor Dick Van Dyke a happy 100th birthday, describing him as “one of the most wonderful people in the whole world”.

The actor starred in the band’s video for the single All My Love from their album Moon Music, which was released in October last year.

A post on Coldplay’s Instagram read: “Happy 100th birthday to one of the most wonderful people in the whole world.”

Other celebrities wishing Van Dyke a happy birthday included TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan and Days Of Thunder actor Cary Elwes.

In a post on Instagram accompanied by a picture of the two together, Morgan said: “Happy 100th birthday to the magnificent Dick Van Dyke.

“What a wonderful character, still so full of life, energy and humour. Love him.”

Elwes added in a post on social media: “Please join me in wishing a very happy birthday to the legendary Dick Van Dyke who turns 100 today.

“Still dancing. Still bringing joy to the world. We love you, Dick. Have a beautiful day surrounded by the love you truly deserve.”

The veteran actor, known for his appearances in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, was born on December 13 1925 in West Plains, Missouri, and became interested in show business at an early age after watching Laurel and Hardy movies at his local cinema.

His popularity as a radio announcer led to him being signed by CBS and after starring in some long-forgotten TV shows, he cemented himself as a household name with his performance in the musical Bye Bye Birdie, which led to him winning a Tony Award in 1961.

Reflecting on his career, Van Dyke told US news show Good Morning America (GMA): “I played old men a lot, and I always played them as angry and cantankerous but it’s not really that way.

“I don’t know any other 100-year-olds, but I can speak for myself.”

The actor, who is known for playing Mary Poppins character Bert – the all-singing, all-dancing Cockney chimney sweep – said he “still tries to dance”.

“I’ve got one game leg from, I don’t know what,” he told GMA.

Celebrations are taking place across the US for Van Dyke’s birthday, including a flash mob located in Malibu where the actor lives.

A scene from the 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins starring Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews (United Archives/IFTN/PA)

He is also the subject of a new documentary and has released a book titled 100 Rules For Living To 100: An Optimist’s Guide To A Happy Life.

“The funny thing is, it’s not enough. 100 years is not enough. You want to live more, which I plan to,” Van Dyke said.

He previously said his wife, make-up artist Arlene Silver, who is 46 years his junior, has helped to keep him young.

Silver, who married Van Dyke in a Malibu chapel in 2012, told GMA: “It’s like a privilege and an honour to take care of him and make him happy.”

Van Dyke has four children – Barry, Carrie, Christian and Stacy – with his first wife, Margie Willett, who he divorced in 1984 after 36 years of marriage.

He then had a 30-year partnership with Michelle Triola Marvin, who died in October 2009 at the age of 76.

Between 1961-66, the actor starred in the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, which made him a TV star and also found success with the hit TV series Diagnosis: Murder, which ran from 1993 to 2001 and spawned a couple of TV films.

He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 1993, and then the Television Hall Of Fame in 1995.

In 2017, he received the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television and apologised to members of Bafta “for inflicting on them the most atrocious Cockney accent in the history of cinema” with his portrayal of Bert in Mary Poppins.