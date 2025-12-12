Timothee Chalamet says new film Marty Supreme is an ‘antidote to dark times’

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has said his new sports drama is an “antidote to dark times” and one of the films he is “most proud of”.

The 29-year old, known for Dune and A Complete Unknown, stars in the new Josh Safdie movie Marty Supreme alongside Gwyneth Paltrow. It follows Marty Mauser as he chases his dream of becoming a table tennis champion.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Chalamet described the film as “incredible” and “important” to show.

He said: “It is an incredible, unconventional movie with an incredible, unconventional director.

“It’s about the pursuit of the singular dream of following your heart.

“I believe it is an important film to put out now. I hope this movie can serve as an antidote to the dark times because ultimately it is about dreaming big.

“What starts off as a table tennis movie evolves into a heist film, and lands in a very human place. It is one of the films I am most proud of.”

The film has had three Golden Globe nominations, including for best screenplay and best picture for musical or comedy, with Chalamet up for best male actor in a motion picture musical or comedy.

The film also stars US rapper Tyler The Creator, with a supporting cast including Fam star Odessa A’zion, Canadian TV personality Kevin O’Leary, US filmmaker Abel Ferrara, and Saturday Night Fever actress Fran Drescher.

Timothee Chalamet during filming for The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Safdie is known for directing Good Time (2017), with Robert Pattinson, and Uncut Gems (2019), starring Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

Chalamet is at the centre of a rumour that he is the Liverpool rapper EsDeeKid.

On Thursday Chalamet was asked by BBC One presenter Greg James if he was the rapper, to which the actor replied: “All will be revealed in due time.”

A photograph of EsDeeKid, whose face is covered up, sparked the theory with comments suggesting his eyes looked similar to Chalamet’s.

Chalamet rose to fame after starring in Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name.

He has gone on to star in Little Women (2019), The King (2019) and Wonka (2023) and won the leading actor prize at the Sag Awards in February for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Marty Supreme will be released on Christmas Day.