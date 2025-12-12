Pauline Quirke’s son raises more than £177,000 in Alzheimer’s charity trek

The son of Birds Of A Feather actress Pauline Quirke has raised more than £177,000 following his trek in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Charlie Quirke, who finished his Trek For A Cure in Buckinghamshire on Friday, decided to take on the challenge following his mother’s diagnosis with dementia in 2021.

In January, actress Quirke, 66, who was best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous in the BBC sitcom Birds Of A Feather, retired “from all professional and commercial duties”.

Charlie Quirke and his father Steve Sheen after he crossed the finish line (Alzheimer’s Research UK/PA)

Charlie spent five days retracing his mother’s steps by visiting places of significance to her, including old schools and theatres, as well as the Pauline Quirke Academy Of Performing Arts.

He said: “I can’t thank people enough.

“The love from people all over the country has meant everything, from those who have joined me or messaged me or stopped me in the street to thank me for doing this.

“I’m blown away by how much we’ve raised for Alzheimer’s Research UK, and I just want to thank everyone for caring.

“We’ve done this to raise money to find a cure, and we’re so grateful to everyone who has got behind our family.”

Charlie set off from Chigwell, Essex, where Birds Of A Feather was set, on December 8 and was joined at the start line by Birds Of A Feather stars Linda Robson and Ray Winstone.

From there he headed to the training ground of the family’s beloved football team, West Ham United, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

His route took him through Greater London, Surrey and Berkshire, and included old family homes, studios and other places that have played a key part in his mother’s life.

A number of famous faces joined Charlie throughout the week, including actors Mathew Baynton and Perry Benson as well as chat show host Lorraine Kelly, who joined Charlie for the final part of his trek.

Charlie’s father, Steve Sheen, said: “This support for Alzheimer’s Research UK is not just for Pauline, it’s for everyone affected by dementia.

“If nothing changes, one in two will be directly affected by dementia, either by developing the condition themselves, caring for someone with it or both.

“We can’t continue to accept that.”

Jessica Taylor-Khan, director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Charlie’s efforts have raised over £177,000 for dementia research so far, and this will make such a difference in our efforts to speed up progress towards a cure.

“Something we desperately need.

“On top of that, Charlie has raised much-needed awareness of dementia and given a voice to so many others who are experiencing the devastation of this condition.

“These conversations will help drive the change we desperately need for everyone affected by dementia.

“We can’t thank Charlie enough for his support.”