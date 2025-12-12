Kylie Minogue soars to number one with reissue of her 2015 Christmas album

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has soared to number one on the UK albums chart with a reissue of her 2015 Christmas record.

The 10th anniversary edition of Kylie Christmas, which features four new songs, has also topped the albums vinyl chart and record store chart this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The original album, which contains the songs Let It Snow and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, featuring Frank Sinatra, peaked at number 12 following its release in November 2015.

Kylie Minogue has topped the charts (Doug Peters/PA)

The new version, Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), which was released on December 5, has become the singer’s 11th chart-topping album, meaning she has dran level with artists including David Bowie and Eminem.

In at number two in the albums chart is Olivia Dean’s album, The Art Of Loving, which is followed by Mercury Prize-winning record People Watching, by Sam Fender.

Rounding out the top five is Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, which sits at number four, and Michael Buble’s Christmas album, which was released in 2011 and regularly returns to the charts in December.

In the singles chart, last year’s Christmas number one Last Christmas by Wham! has climbed to the top spot.

The festive classic, which was first released in December 1984 by pop duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, was also the Christmas number one in 2023.

In at number two is Where Is My Husband! by Raye, with Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, at number three.

Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree sits at number four, with Underneath The Christmas Tree, by Kelly Clarkson, at number five.

The official Christmas number one race 2025 kicks off on Friday with the winning single announced on December 19, live from 4pm on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart.