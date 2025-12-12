Kylie Minogue says it feels ‘astonishing’ to finish 2025 with a number one album

Kylie Minogue has said it feels “astonishing” and “emotional” to finish the year with an 11th number one UK album under her belt.

The Australian singer, 57, reached the summit this week with her re-released 2015 Christmas album, featuring four new singles, including Xmas, which is in the running for this year’s Christmas number one single.

The Padam Padam singer told the PA news agency: “It is like wrapping the year up with a bow. It’s been such an incredible year for me on the Tension Tour.

“It’s been such an incredible year, I mean this is astonishing, to finish it like this, and with the 10th anniversary of the Christmas album, that in itself feels like an achievement, and it’s emotional.

Kylie Minogue attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

“It’s 10 years ago, 10 years have passed, and what lives we’ve all lived in those 10 years, and the people we love and people we care for.

“I get kind of, not just sentimental, but it’s meaningful, I suppose, and when you’ve got something to mark it, like Christmas, like your birthday, something that makes you think about the passage of time … so the 10th anniversary of Kylie Christmas has been a really fun and heartfelt way to wrap up a crazy, crazy year.

“I’m going to have a mini break at the end of it.”

Her single, pronounced X-M-A-S, is accompanied by a music video, which was released on Friday night, that shows Minogue teaching a dance to children and adults, with a special appearance from Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus.

Toward the end of the video, Minogue is seen dressed in a red and white Christmas-themed outfit performing the Xmas dance in the snow.

The singer told PA: “I am in Kylie’s Christmas. I’m in my Christmas Wonderland and I’ve got my helpers, elves, they look slightly elf-ish, and we’ve got a mix of kids and grown-ups, so I’m teaching them the Xmas dance.

“They all go to different places in the world to teach the Xmas dance to whoever wants to learn it.”

She added: “It becomes breaking news, so there’s a few easter eggs in this tiny news section… ‘Dance craze takes over the world, etc’. And then it’s a Christmas snowfest out in the street. It’s a really dense video. There’s a lot going on.”

Minogue said the chorus has been in her head for a decade, adding: “I’ve got a certain amount of relief that it’s out there, like hearing people say X-M-A-S back to me is kind of wild.”

Now that the singer has secured her 11th chart-topping album in the UK with Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), she draws level with artists including David Bowie and Eminem.

Reflecting on her Christmas plans, Minogue said: “I will be with my family. I will be very quiet compared to the year, just some stillness.

“I say that but family Christmas is a whole different version of hectic … Let’s get through Christmas day and get to Boxing Day. I’m just looking forward to some really good and much-needed family time.”