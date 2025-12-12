Doctor Who actors David and Georgia Tennant join Celebrity Gogglebox

Former Doctor Who actors David and Georgia Tennant have joined the Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Gogglebox special.

David, known for playing the 10th Doctor, reportedly met his wife Georgia, who is the daughter of fifth Doctor Peter Davison, on the set of the sci-fi series.

The couple join a line-up of stars including Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin, Pearl Harbour star Josh Hartnett, and Celebrity Traitors stars Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed, who will appear on the Channel 4 special as they comment on a selection of TV in support of the national fundraising campaign.

Teasing their involvement in the show, which airs on Friday, the pair appeared in a video together where Georgia pokes fun at David for not understanding how social media works.

Former England rugby player Marler and comedian Mohammed will also appear during the special episode, rekindling their onscreen friendship which they developed during the BBC reality gameshow The Celebrity Traitors.

Their friendship was put to the test during the final after Mohammed, who had built a pact with Marler to defeat the traitors, singer Cat Burns, TV presenter Jonathan Ross, and eventual winner, comedian Alan Carr, banished his friend after becoming suspicious.

Marler said: “When they told me I’d be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with Nick for Stand Up To Cancer, I felt it would be a great opportunity to finally stare him in the eye and ask why he gleefully betrayed me on national television.

“But honestly, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. We had a mad old time on the Traitors, and somehow came out of it as actual mates… though I’ll be keeping one eye on him at all times, just in case.”

Mohammed added: “Joe still texts me about it every 20 minutes, so sitting on a sofa together, unnaturally close, felt like the safest way to rebuild our trust.

“Supporting SU2C means a huge amount to both of us – cancer affects so many people, and if us nattering through the week’s telly can help raise money for research, then fantastic.

“And Gogglebox is the purest of joys, friends, food, comfy sofa, and not a chalkboard or Claudia in sight.”

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton on Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4/PA)

Succession star Culkin will also appear alongside his wife Jazz, while Hartnett will be joined by his partner, St Trinian’s actress Tamsin Egerton.

Last year’s special edition of the show featured England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, actress Miriam Margolyes and Adolescence star Stephen Graham.

Others to have taken part in Celebrity Gogglebox include Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw and TV presenter Stacey Solomon.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 which aims to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research, raising more than £113 million to date.

The show will air at 9pm on Channel 4 on Friday December 12.