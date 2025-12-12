Behind the scenes documentary on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to launch on Disney+

A new six-part documentary series on US singer Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is to launch on Disney+.

The first two episodes of The End Of An Era will be released on the streaming platform at 8am on Friday, and will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the singer, 35, famous friends and her family and crew.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show will also launch on Friday, a concert film which includes the entire Tortured Poets Department set for the first time.

In one trailer for the series, Swift says: “I’m very aware of mysterious forces at play that I will never have any control of.

“This show created a bonding experience for like 70,000 people all at once, there’s something very special about that.

“I came up with the idea for the Eras Tour about two years before the tour started, I wanted to overserve the fans in terms of the amount of songs they were going to hear, and how far I was going to push myself.

“My main goal is to give something to the fans that they didn’t expect.”

The documentary will follow Swift planning the tour (Doug Peters/PA)

In one clip, Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce makes an appearance, telling her “you’ve got teammates, I’ve got teammates”, to which she responds, “you’ve got coach (Andy) Reid (of the Kansas City Chiefs), I’ve got my mum”, before the couple are seen kissing.

Her mother is also seen listening to Swift talking her through the set, in a Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, to which she responds: “That’s complicated.”

Andrea adds: “Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness.”

In the documentary Swift says “every person” in her team is “the best one in the entire industry”, and describes the tour as “the biggest challenge any of us have ever done”.

One of her backing dancers, Whyley Yoshimura, adds of Swift: “I have never seen a boss with this much passion about their job.”

The documentary will also feature conversations between Swift and fiance Travis Kelce (Ian West/PA)

Swift can be seen discussing Espresso singer Carpenter’s surprise appearance on the tour, remarking “I love having a good secret”.

The docuseries was first announced on US news show Good Morning America, which is where Swift announced her Eras Tour in November 2022.

Swift’s tour smashed records and she made history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

More recently, the 14-time Grammy-winner broke a string of UK chart records following the release of The Life Of A Showgirl, which debuted at number one in October.

The record is Swift’s third album to top the chart in 2025, following Lover (Live From Paris) in February and The Tortured Poets Department, when it returned to number one in April.

It is also the first studio album Swift has released since she announced her engagement to Kelce in August and said in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.