Roundhouse apologises over alleged antisemitic imagery at Primal Scream gig

The Roundhouse music venue has apologised to fans after alleged antisemitic imagery was shown on stage during a Primal Scream gig in London.

The Camden-based venue said they “deeply regret” that the “highly offensive” graphics were displayed, adding it was done entirely without their knowledge.

The apology came after the Scottish rock band were reported to the police after a video was screened on stage on Monday which appeared to show the Star of David entwined with a swastika.

A backdrop showing the graphics appeared behind the band as they performed their 2000 song Swastika Eyes during the one-off gig.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Roundhouse said they were “appalled” by the display.

“We are appalled that antisemitic imagery was displayed during a Primal Scream gig on Monday 8th December at the Roundhouse,” the spokesperson said.

“We deeply regret that these highly offensive images were presented on our stage and unequivocally apologise to anyone who attended the gig, and to the wider Jewish community.

“The content, which was used entirely without our knowledge, stands against all of our values.”

The spokesperson said that Roundhouse “absolutely condemns antisemitism in every form”.

They added: “Acts of hatred, discrimination or prejudice of any kind are entirely unacceptable and have no place in our community or spaces.

“The safety of our staff and gig-going audiences remains of paramount importance to us.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and remain committed to ensuring that our spaces are places where everyone feels secure, respected and valued.”

Primal Scream, founded by frontman Bobby Gillespie in 1982, were performing a 25-year anniversary show for their album XTRMNTR.

As the group performed Swastika Eyes, pictures of political figures including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared behind them, showing what appeared to be the Star of David combined with a swastika in their eyes.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, said it had reported the group to police and called on the venue to carry out an “urgent investigation”.

In a statement, a CST spokesperson said: “Entwining a Star of David with a swastika implies that Jews are Nazis and risks encouraging hatred of Jews.

“There needs to be an urgent investigation by the venue and the promoter about how this happened, and we have reported this to the police.”

The charity Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “The Nazi swastika represents the ideology that inspired people to industrially slaughter six million innocent Jewish men, women and children by bullet, gas and any other means available.

“To visually combine that with the Star of David – the pre-eminent symbol of Judaism – is absolutely sickening and totally inexcusable.

“This isn’t art. This isn’t edgy. This isn’t political statement. It is unadulterated hatred, and a clear breach of the international definition of antisemitism.

“We will be writing to the Camden Roundhouse and our legal team is examining the footage to consider further steps.

“Racism should have no place in the arts, but depressingly it is finding a very welcoming home there.”

Primal Scream and the Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.