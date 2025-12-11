Phil Wang says he is ‘thrilled’ to join the Great British Menu judging panel

Comedian Phil Wang has said he is “thrilled” to join the Great British Menu judging panel for its brand new movie-themed series.

The stand-up comedian, 35, will take over from Ed Gamble on the BBC Two professional cooking competition series which follows top chefs from various regions in the UK as they compete to produce a menu around a specific theme with the winners serving their dishes at a prestigious banquet.

Returning to screens in February 2026 for its 21st series, Wang will join Michelin-starred chefs and former Great British Menu winners Tom Kerridge and Lorna McNee as a judge.

Phil Wang will take over from Ed Gamble (James Manning/PA)

Wang, who previously appeared on series 16 as a guest judge, said: “I’m so excited to be the new judge on Great British Menu.

“I’ve been an avid food-lover all my life, and I’m thrilled about this opportunity to taste food from the most creative and skilled chefs in the country.

“Can’t wait to put decades of practice to work and put my mouth where my mouth is.”

Hosted by Andi Oliver, the new series will be movie-themed with 32 chefs tasked with creating dishes that celebrates British movies or movie makers that have a connection to their home region.

This could be anything from James Bond-themed dishes to Wallace and Gromit, Harry Potter, The Full Monty, and Notting Hill to name a few.

The winning chefs will cook a banquet in the series finale for people in the British movie industry at St George’s Hall in Liverpool – a location which was previously used as Gotham City Hall in 2022’s The Batman.

Phil Wang previously appeared as a guest judge (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Gamble, who joined the series in 2021, said: “I can think of no better person to pass the golden spoon to than my dear friend and frequent dining companion Phil Wang.

“He is hilarious, great company and crucially, matches my appetite more than anyone else I’ve met.

“I’ll miss everyone on the team but I know they’ll forget about me as soon as they start chomping with the Wang.”

Julie Shaw, BBC commissioning editor for factual, said: “Ed has been a brilliant judge and I want to thank him for his outstanding contribution to Great British Menu.

“Phil is a wonderful addition to the team and audiences will get to see how much of a foody he really is, and this years theme will really showcase the outstanding talent the chefs have under their whites. Let the cooking commence!”

Great British Menu will air on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2026.