Roman Kemp said ‘Nepo kids’ status affected his Race Across The World budgeting

Presenter Roman Kemp has said he was worried that overspending the Celebrity Race Across The World budget would add more fuel to his and sister Harleymoon’s “Nepo kids” status.

The pair, who are the children of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, are among the stars competing in the third season of the BBC reality spin-off series which follows four celebrities and their loved ones as they complete a 3,670-mile race through Central America.

This year’s line-up includes the Kemp siblings along with Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mother Jackie, presenter Anita Rani and her father Bal, and DJ and presenter Tyler West and his girlfriend, EastEnders actress Molly Rainford.

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp are taking part in Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Speaking ahead of the final – which airs on Thursday – about what he would do differently next time, Roman said: “Maybe spend a bit more money and have some proper dinners.

“Genuinely, my whole concern was that we were going to run out of money. And, you know, Harley and I are considered classic Nepo kids, and I didn’t want to run out and people think that we didn’t know the value of money – look at them, they’ve run out already.”

He also said that throughout the experience his sister taught him to enjoy what cannot be controlled – something he says he struggles to do.

He said: “The moments in life where you’ve just got to accept your circumstance.

“I think that’s a really tough thing for me to do for who I am as a person. Because I like to prepare, and I like to know what’s ahead of me and I really struggle sometimes to actually stop and realise that I can have enjoyment in those moments that I can’t control.”

Celebrity Race Across The World is on the BBC (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Meanwhile, Harley said her brother taught her to be honest with how she feels.

She said: “I think Roman has taught me the art of being honest about your emotions.

“I think I’ve always just been upbeat. And I think Roman being able to communicate how he feels all the time, strangely made me feel like, ‘Oh, that’s not a weakness’.

“That’s a really powerful tool that you have, to be able to express how you feel. And I feel really inspired by that.”

After 33 days, the pair face their fellow contestants for the final leg of the race in Thursday’s finale in a bid to be the first to make it through the finish line on the remote Peninsula de La Guajira in Colombia – the gateway to South America.

Presenter Anita Rani and her father Bal are among the contestants (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Reflecting on the experience and what she has learned about herself, presenter Anita Rani added: “I’m somebody who likes to be in control quite a lot. And I think having to learn that, sometimes life is out of your control, is something I’ve had to process during this journey.

“My biggest challenge is my own personality, but also that’s my biggest asset as well. So a blessing and a curse.

“I’d do the whole thing again, definitely with my dad.

“Just getting to know each other, having quality time together. Even with all the pressure, in a way, that’s what makes it – just having time. Time is everything, isn’t it?”

Her father Bal said: “I think that if you want to think what has been the best out of the journey so far, its been quality time.”

Celebrity Race Across the World returns on Thursday at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iplayer.