Kieran Culkin and Josh Hartnett among first celebrities for charity Gogglebox

Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin and Pearl Harbour star Josh Hartnett are among the first celebrities to be announced for a Celebrity Gogglebox special for Stand Up To Cancer.

Hartnett will be paired up with his partner, St Trinian’s actress Tamsin Egerton, while A Real Pain star Culkin will watch TV with his wife Jazz when the special airs on Channel 4 on Friday.

Speaking about the show, Hartnett said: “Tamsin introduced me to Gogglebox many years ago and I’ve been a fan ever since.

“Having the chance to sit with her, share a few laughs and inevitably say something that embarrasses us both, all while helping raise awareness for the worthiest of charities, is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

“I’m incredibly excited to be a part of it, and to support Stand Up To Cancer.”

Two further celebrity pairings are also due to be announced for the line-up.

Egerton added: “We first started watching Gogglebox during lockdown in 2020, I found it so comforting watching other families around the country watching TV with us.

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton on Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4/PA)

“It’s such a great cross-section of the UK. Ever since then, Josh and I have tried to watch it together whenever we can. I can’t wait to snuggle up on the sofa with him for such an important cause as Stand Up To Cancer.”

Last year’s special edition of the show where celebrities comment on the television programmes they are watching, featured England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, actress Miriam Margolyes and Adolescence star Stephen Graham.

Others to have taken part in Celebrity Gogglebox include Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw and TV presenter Stacey Solomon.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 which aims to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research, raising more than £113 million to date.

The show will air at 9pm on Channel 4 on Friday, December 12.