‘Hug me tight’ – Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy’s final words to her

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her husband Ozzy’s final words to her were asking her to “kiss me” and “hug me tight”.

The Black Sabbath frontman died aged 76 in July this year, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon said Ozzy Osbourne died less than an hour later at the family’s Buckinghamshire home.

“And he said, ‘kiss me’. And then he said, ‘hug me tight’.

She revealed the legendary rocker — whom she married in 1982 — “worked out for 20 minutes and passed away”.

“He had a heart attack,” Sharon said of his final moments.

“I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone’.

“I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him’.”

In the weeks before his death, Ozzy had taken to the stage for the Back To The Beginning concert, where he reunited with his bandmates at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

Sharon said doctors had warned he might not survive the performance.

“When we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, ‘If you do this show, that’s it. You’re not going to get through it,” she said.

“But we just sat there, and he said, ‘I’m doing it. I want to do it, and I’m doing it.’”

Sharon added: “He just wanted it so bad to say thank you to everyone.”

Following his death, fans laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street, and hundreds paid their respects during a cortege procession on July 30.

Ozzy Osbourne with his wife Sharon, and children Kelly and Jack (Ian West/PA)

Asked how she was coping in the aftermath of her husband’s death, she said: “Everything in my life now is like ish . . . it’s OK, all right. I’m OK. That’s it for now. For so, so many years, we were intertwined.

“It’s very weird to me. You know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it’s what I have to live with, and I’ll get used to it. I will. I have to, you know, things move on.”

The interview comes weeks after the couple’s son, Jack, and his wife Aree announced they are expecting their second child.

It also follows Jack’s recent exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a stint on the ITV1 reality show.

Jack spoke about his late father while in the jungle, as viewers saw him become emotional after he had a “delicate day” when he was reminded it had been four months since the death of the Black Sabbath frontman.