UK premiere of James McAvoy’s directorial debut to close Glasgow Film Festival

Hollywood star James McAvoy has said he is “delighted” the UK premiere of his directorial debut will close the film festival in his home city next year.

California Schemin’, shot on location in Scotland, will close the 22nd annual Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) on March 8 2026, organisers have announced.

The film tells the tale of two Scottish rappers who pretend to be an American rap duo to secure a record deal before the hoax unravels.

It is based on the story of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, from Dundee, who reinvented themselves as Californian rappers Silibil N Brains.

James McAvoy received a Cinema City honorary award from the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year (Robert Perry/PA)

McAvoy, who grew up in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow, said: “As a proud Glaswegian, I’m delighted to be premiering California Schemin’ as the closing night gala of the Glasgow Film Festival.

“We made our film in Glasgow and Dundee with the support of a phenomenal Scottish cast and crew, so it feels fitting that we bring it back home for its UK premiere.

“California Schemin’ is an unbelievable true story about identity, ambition, fame and how much you’re willing to sacrifice to get it.

“It’s a wild story and I can’t wait to share the film with festival audiences in March.”

McAvoy was at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year to receive the Cinema City Honorary Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cinema.

In a career spanning film, TV and stage productions, McAvoy’s best-known roles include Dr Nicolas Garrigan in the 2006 film The Last King Of Scotland and Professor Charles Xavier in the blockbuster X-Men franchise.

Other major roles in his career have included Robbie Turner in the 2007 adaptation of Atonement and Lord Asriel in the His Dark Materials TV series.

California Schemin’ was produced by Glasgow-based production company Blazing Griffin and supported by the National Lottery through Screen Scotland’s Film Development and Production Fund.

Paul Gallagher, Glasgow Film Festival head of programme, said: “I’m thrilled that we will close GFF26 with the UK premiere of a homegrown story that fully deserves its place on the world stage.

“James McAvoy has poured his heart and soul into making California Schemin’, and the results are right there on the screen; this is a film of huge emotions, hilarious characters, firecracker performances and a Barrowlands-set finale that blows the roof off.

“Mark your diaries, this is one party you won’t want to miss.”

GFF26 will run from February 25 to March 8 next year, with the full programme to be announced on January 21.