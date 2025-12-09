Russell T Davies praises Tip Toe cast for some of the ‘finest acting’ he’s seen

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has said his new series, which stars Alan Cumming and David Morrissey, has some of the “finest acting” he has ever seen.

The upcoming Channel 4 thriller Tip Toe follows Leo, the funny and dynamic owner of a bar in Manchester’s Gay Village (Cumming), and Clive (Morrissey), the unsmiling and troubled next-door neighbour.

The five-part series follows the neighbours who, after living next door to each other for almost 15 years, become “deadly enemies” as words and radicalised opinions divide them.

Alan Cumming as Leo in Russell T Davies new series Tip Toe (Channel 4/Ben Blackall/PA)

Davies said: “We’re in the final days of filming and I’m so excited for 2026, this show has some of the finest acting I’ve ever seen, from the most splendid cast, and I can’t wait for it to hit Channel 4.”

Cumming, known for Cabaret and hosting the US version of The Traitors, previously described the series as “prescient and necessary” and The Deal actor Morrissey said it was “a privilege” to work with Davies and Cumming on the “astonishing” series.

Davies, 62, is best known for reviving BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who in 2005, and creating the hit series It’s A Sin, which examined the human stories behind the 1980s’ Aids crisis.

David Morrisey as Clive in Russell T Davies new series Tip Toe (Channel 4/Ben Blackall/PA)

The series also stars Coronation Street actress Denise Welch, Pooky Quesnel, known for Moonflower Murders, Hollyoaks actress Iz Hesketh, Last Night In Soho’s Elizabeth Berrington, and Saltburn actor Paul Rhys.

Tip Toe is produced by Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios.