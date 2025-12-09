Jack Whitehall to host 2026 Brit Awards in city that is ‘so important to me’

Comedian Jack Whitehall has been announced as the presenter of the 2026 Brit Awards, saying host city Manchester is “so important to me”.

The 37-year-old has hosted the event in London for five non-consecutive years and will now anchor the first ceremony outside the capital in 50 years at the Co-op Live venue on February 28.

Whitehall said: “I am so excited to be coming back for this very special Brit Awards in Manchester, a place that is so important to me.

“The city I started my comedy career in, it feels like a real full circle moment returning to host this historic night at the Co-op Live, a venue that is only a stone’s throw away from the comedy club I did my first 10-minute set in all those years ago.

“Hopefully I get a few more laughs than I did that night. I cannot wait.”

Born in London, Whitehall studied at the University Of Manchester before moving into comedy, going on to star in shows such as Bad Education, Fresh Meat and various programmes with his father Michael Whitehall.

Stacey Tang, chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards Committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, said: “Jack is absolutely brilliant at his craft so we are thrilled to welcome him back and excited for the fun and mischief he’s bound to bring to the show again this year.

“His legacy hosting the awards speaks for itself and as the Brits enters a new era, in a city familiar to him, there’s nobody better placed to take the helm of the biggest night in music.”

Jacob Alon, Rose Gray and Sienna Spiro have been announced as the nominees for the Brits Critics’ Choice award, which aims to celebrate upcoming talent.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on February 28 on ITV and ITVX.