Clare Balding leads mascots through London urging people to get cancer screening

TV sports presenter Clare Balding has led a team of mascots, including a poo, a breast and a vulva, through central London urging people to get up-to-date cancer screenings.

Balding, who had thyroid cancer more than a decade ago, walked through Westminster on Tuesday with three mascots which represented the screening programmes available in the UK – breast, bowel and cervical.

The 54-year old, who recently appeared in the first BBC celebrity spin-off series of The Traitors, teamed up with Stand Up To Cancer ahead of its flagship fundraising show on Friday to help launch its new nationwide cancer screening checker.

TV presenter Clare Balding with Stand Up To Cancer mascots on Westminster Bridge to raise aware of cancer screening programmes and the need for early detection (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to the Press Association, Balding described the campaign as one of the “strangest assignments” she has ever participated in while emphasising the importance of having these conversations and raising awareness.

She said: “There are so many different kinds of cancer, about nine million people across the UK are not up to date with their screening.

“About 12 years ago, I had thyroid cancer, got a cracking scar on my neck where my thyroid was taken out. I know how massively important it is to have early detection and early treatment.

“Luckily, I’m fully recovered and clear. Lots of people are not so lucky, but this is about more than luck. You don’t just get through it because you’re lucky. You get through it because you go to a doctor. You get screened.

“The treatment is incredibly up to date, and breakthroughs are being made all the time, but research costs money, and that’s what Stand Up To Cancer is all about. It’s about making sure people go out there and get screened, but it’s also about raising money and funds as well as awareness.”

The new screening checker aims to help the public find out which which NHS and PHA cancer screenings they are eligible for and get the right advice on the entire screening process.

The campaign, launched by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK for Stand Up To Cancer 2025, comes ahead of its fundraising show on December 12 which will feature special editions of Celebrity Gogglebox and The Last Leg.

Clare Balding said about nine million people across the UK are not up to date with their screening (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Balding added: “Whenever you are part of a campaign, there is always that sort of balance between the serious stuff, the real stories, obviously, the things that massively matter, but also bringing in elements of entertainment and fun, so that kids get engaged, so that everybody actually smiles when they watch the coverage.

“I think a huge part of this, particularly at Christmas time, is feeling the love of your family, the support of your friends, and being able to talk about it, if you want to.

“Distraction is always a good thing, but actually talking about it, sharing information, I think, is hugely powerful and that is as much what the night is about as it is about raising awareness and raising money.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody who’s watching the night, who’s going to donate, who has donated, who’s spreading the message, and a massive hug and love to anyone right now who is living with a cancer diagnosis and going through treatment.”

Stand Up To Cancer 2025 will also see broadcaster Davina McCall present Cancer Clinic: Live, a live broadcast from inside a special one-off cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where she will speak to patients and families whose cancer journeys have been followed from diagnosis to results as they continue through their treatment.

Stand Up To Cancer 2025 will air on December 12 on Channel 4.