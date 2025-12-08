Wolf Alice and Elbow among bands slated for Teenage Cancer Trust gigs in 2026

Wolf Alice and Elbow are among the bands who will headline shows at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust in 2026, it has been announced.

The Cure’s Robert Smith, who has curated the London concerts, said every performer in the line-up “is either legendary or at the top of their game”.

The string of benefit concerts will kick off on Monday March 23 with a performance from Greater Manchester band Elbow, who will be supported by special guests, soul and R&B band MRCY.

Wolf Alice arriving for the 2025 Mercury Music Prize awards show (Danny Lawson/PA)

The concert series also includes a comedy night on Tuesday March 24, with a line-up that includes Jack Dee, Maisie Adam, Bridget Christie, Andy Hamilton, Dom Joly, Miles Jupp, Stewart Lee and Dara O Briain.

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai will headline on Wednesday March 25, following performances from electronic artist Craven Faults and Irish singer Annika Kilkenny.

The 150th show in the concert series will be marked on Thursday March 26 with a headline gig from Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers, who will be supported by fellow Welsh outfit The Joy Formidable.

The day after, Irish-English band My Bloody Valentine will headline, supported by Glasgow synth-pop trio Chvrches.

This will be followed by a performance from US rock band Garbage on Saturday March 28, who will welcome special guests, alternative rock band Placebo.

Ending the run of concerts on Sunday March 29 is Mercury Prize-winning band Wolf Alice who will be joined by eclectic singer-songwriter Nilufer Yanya.

Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of The Cure (Yui Mok/PA)

Smith, 66, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust does absolutely amazing work, and l am very proud they asked me to be ‘Cureator’ of their March 2026 concerts at the RAH.

“I wanted to make it a truly unforgettable, unmissable week – a run of shows to dream about – and I am so grateful to all the artists who accepted my invitation to perform.

“These will be very special events; every band, both headliners and special guests, and every comedian too, is either legendary or at the top of their game… indeed in most cases, they are both!

“It is going to be a fabulous seven nights, and I can hardly wait to experience it all. See you there!”

Elbow’s lead singer Guy Garvey said: “We’ve never played the Royal Albert Hall before and we’ve long been supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Sharing the stage with MRCY is an honour also. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

The benefit concerts were curated by The Who frontman Sir Roger Daltrey until 2025, when he stepped down from his role after more than 20 years.

Manic Street Preachers will be supported by The Joy Formidable for a headline gig (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The concerts were founded in 2000 by Sir Roger, 81, who remains an honorary patron of the charity.

Kate Collins, chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “The Royal Albert Hall gigs are pivotal in helping Teenage Cancer Trust change the lives of young people with cancer.

“For more than 20 years, our Honorary Patron Sir Roger Daltrey curated star-studded line-ups year after year. For 2026, that baton has passed to Robert Smith, and wow, what a job he has done.

“Once again, some of the biggest names from across the music and entertainment industry will be making us sing, dance and laugh – but more importantly, they will be raising essential funds and shining the brightest spotlight on the needs of young people with cancer.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday December 12.