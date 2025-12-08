Wicked, Hamnet and Timothee Chalamet all tipped for Golden Globes nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio film One Battle After Another, musical juggernaut Wicked: For Good and Shakespeare drama Hamnet are all tipped to land Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

Also likely to receive nominations are Timothee Chalamet’s ping pong film Marty Supreme, and vampire film Sinners starring Michael B Jordan.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is tipped to be an awards season frontrunner, with stars DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall all in the race for nods.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in One Battle After Another (Ian West/PA)

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are likely to land nominations for their roles as Elphaba and Glinda in the sequel to Wicked, which has proved to be a box office smash.

Hamnet, the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s book about William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, is tipped to land plaudits for the film’s Irish stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, while Chalamet is considered a frontrunner for a nod for his role in Josh Safdie’s eagerly anticipated Marty Supreme.

Other stars thought to be in contention for Golden Globes include George Clooney and Adam Sandler, for their roles in Jay Kelly, about a famous film star and his devoted manager, and Ethan Hawke for his turn as lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon.

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande star in Wicked: For Good (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Eight films will be nominated for the Globes’ box office and cinematic achievement race, which recognises some of the more popular films that do not always receive awards recognition.

In the TV categories, Netflix drama Adolescence, about a young boy accused of killing a classmate, and Hollywood comedy The Studio are likely to be frontrunners.

This year also sees the introduction of a podcast category for the 2026 ceremony.

Amy Poehler’s podcast is eligible to be nominated (Ian West/PA)

The nominees will be chosen from the list of 25 most-listened-to podcasts, determined by data from podcast platforms like Apple and Spotify, which were announced in October. They include Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, SmartLess and The Joe Rogan Experience.

The nominees for the 2026 ceremony will be announced by actors Marlan Wayans and Skye P Marshall at 1.15pm.

The winners will be revealed during the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, on January 11.