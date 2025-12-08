Who were recognised as Gen Z’s top cultural influences?

A survey has found that Gen Z think film stars Tom Holland and Millie Bobby Brown are two of the UK’s most internationally recognised and influential figures.

According to new data from the British Council, the country’s international organisation for cultural relations, young people believe film and TV have the largest cultural impact in society, and favour actors such as Holland and Brown over digital creators.

The survey found that Spider-Man star Holland was the most internationally impactful actor, with 35% of Gen Z voting him into the top spot.

Tom Holland topped the list (Yui Mok/PA)

The Stranger Things actress, 21, came in a close second, with 23% voting for her.

The pair beat Venom star Tom Hardy, actor and musician Idris Elba, best known for his role as Stringer Bell in The Wire and as TV detective Luther, and Hollywood actress Florence Pugh.

The survey, which explored how young people in the UK perceive and engage with both domestic and international culture, found that Gen Z favour film and television over digital creators as a cultural influence.

The Stranger Things actress, 21, was voted one of the UK’s most internationally recognised and influential figures (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

When asked which UK sectors have the most potential to influence global culture in the next decade, 38% of young people voted for film and TV, 29% voted for music, 28% voted for fashion and 23% chose gaming.

Meanwhile, digital content creation only ranked at 22%.

The findings show that Gen Z resonated more with celebrity-driven figures, however YouTube star KSI was voted by 27.6% of young people as a recognisable and influential figure.

YouTube star KSI was recognised by young people as an influential digital figure (Ian West/PA Wire)

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Olajide JJ Olatunji, took the top spot in the digital creator category, and scored above YouTube group The Sidemen, which he founded in 2013.

The group scored 24.6%, overtaking the YouTube collective the Beta Squad, who came in at 16.6%.

Also named as a British cultural influence was singer Harry Styles.

The former One Direction member snagged the number one spot as Britain’s most influential fashion figure with 26%, beating out designers Dame Vivienne Westwood and Lady Victoria Beckham.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles was named as Britain’s most influential fashion figure (Ian West/PA Wire)

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan was ranked as an influential figure by 27.9% of Gen Z, and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling received 39.7% of votes from the youth for her influence in literature.

Ruth Mackenzie, Director of Arts at the British Council, said: “Young people are the future leaders and shapers of the creative industries, as well as its consumers.

“It’s encouraging that our research shows film and TV remain the most influential cultural touchpoints for them.”

She added: “Digital content in all its forms continues to be a vital platform for British storytelling that inspires and resonates with this generation.”

Briony Hanson, Director of Film at the British Council, said: “Film and television hold a uniquely strong place in Gen Z’s cultural landscape.”

“That confidence in the power of British film and TV speaks to the reach and relevance of our screen industries and to the role they continue to play in how the next generation connects with culture,” she added.