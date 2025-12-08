Linda Robson says former co-star Pauline Quirke is ‘happy’ despite dementia

Actress Linda Robson has said her former Birds Of A Feather co-star Pauline Quirke is “happy” despite her dementia diagnosis.

Quirke, 66, who is best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous in the BBC sitcom, which was later revived on ITV, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021, which led to her retirement from acting.

Speaking about a meeting with her friend, Robson, who played Tracey Stubbs in the show, told BBC Breakfast: “Probably about three or four weeks ago, we went to a little restaurant, and it was lovely, I was so happy because she was happy.

“She just was giggling and just really enjoying it, she ate everything as well, she enjoyed her food, so yeah, it was lovely, I left there happy because I knew she was happy, and I knew they were looking after her really well.”

Birds Of A Feather followed the pair’s characters, who were sisters brought together by their husbands going to prison for an armed robbery.

Speaking about becoming famous with Quirke, Robson added: “It was overnight really, we were sort of recognised everywhere we went.

Linda Robson has said Quirke is ‘happy’ despite dementia (Ian West/PA)

“It was autographs back in the day, now it’s selfies obviously, we opened shopping centres, we were Take That back in the day.”

Robson went on to speak about Quirke’s son, Charlie, 31, who is to take part in an 87-mile, five-day trek for Alzheimer’s Research UK, which starts on Monday, following his mother’s diagnosis, saying it was what she “wants me to do”.

Speaking about Charlie, Robson, 67, added: “I love Charlie, honestly, I’ve known him since he was in the womb, really, so, yeah, he’s a good boy.

“There’s so many people now that get dementia, my mum for instance, she had it really, really bad, it’s the worst thing ever I think.”

Quirke was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

On the walk, Charlie will retrace his mother’s footsteps as he visits significant places from her life, before reaching his parents’ home in Buckinghamshire to spend Christmas with them.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, he said: “It’s going to be a massive range of emotions, physically challenging and more emotionally challenging than anything else.

“But now the day has arrived, I’m really excited to take it on and raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK. With every step I take, we will get closer to a cure.”

People can support the Trek For A Cure, by texting CHARLIE5, CHARLIE10 or CHARLIE20 to 70255 to donate £5, £10 or £20. Alternatively, they can donate online at trek.charliestrek.org.

During her career, Quirke also had roles in the film Junket 89, and the series You Must Be Joking! and Shine On Harvey Moon in the 1970s and 1980s.