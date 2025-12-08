I’m A Celebrity runner-up Tom Read Wilson says Angryginge ‘had to win’ the show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson has said social media star Angryginge “had to win” the show.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, beat the 39-year-old to be crowned King Of The Jungle during Sunday’s final of the ITV reality programme.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Read Wilson said: “I have to say, I thought Ginge had to win, not only because his time had been so stretchy, I mean he did the whole stint, which must have left him absolutely threadbare.

Morgan Burtwistle, better known as Angryginge, won Sunday’s final (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“But also because he was the titan of the trials, he’d go out and you’d know that he’d come back with half the astral plane, and I just felt that in every conceivable way, he was so richly deserving, and I think I would’ve had a great pang of guilt if I’d pinched it from him to be honest.”

Burtwistle, 24, described winning the show as a “dream come true” after being crowned, and said he did not expect to win.

Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty placed third.

Asked what he would be doing after the final, Read Wilson said: “I so like having lots of sandboxes to play in, and I love writing, I love treading the boards, I love doing little bits of presenting.

“So I think if it could be a sort of vast and varied a panoply as I could possibly conjure, that would make me happy.”

The 2020 Celebrity Mastermind champion went on to say that being “flanked” by TV presenter Vogue Williams, when the pair came into the show as late entrants, had made the show easier for him.

He added: “That was great, because we were both very, very fretful, and I think when we realised how fretful the other one was, we thought, ‘Oh, well, we’re a fretful duo’, which makes it never quite so bad.”