YouTube star Angryginge crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity 2025

YouTube star Angryginge has been crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025.

The new king of the jungle, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I feel amazing. Honestly, (it is a) dream come true.

“I did not think I’d go all this way. Never mind win, so thank you to everyone who voted.”

Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson was the runner-up while former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty placed third.

In her exit interview, McGarty, 34, said: “My anxiety has been up and down for as long as I can remember, but in here, I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I feel like it’s been a bit of a healing process for me.”

Before the winner was announced, Wilson said: “Because he is the titan of the trials, and because he’s done such a lengthy stint, I think that the crown has to rest on (gestures to Burtwistle).”

Earlier on in Sunday’s episode, the finalists successfully completed their last Bushtucker trials after facing off against creatures including cockroaches, spiders and rats.

Wilson braved an eating challenge where he was served a pig’s vagina, while Twitch streamer Burtwistle had mealworms and snakes slither around his face as he attempted to collect stars from a box.

Wilson, Burtwistle and McGarty were revealed to be the finalists on the ITV1 reality competition show after rapper Aitch became the ninth campmate to leave the Australian jungle following a public vote on Saturday.

For her Bushtucker Trial, in order to win the campmates’ dream starters for their jungle banquet, McGarty was tasked with completing the Rat Race challenge and successfully removed stars using her mouth while she was joined by rats, cockroaches, crickets and mealworms inside a box.

In a separate challenge, titled the Bushtucker Bonanza, Wilson, 39, took a seat at a dining table and ate a fermented duck egg and scorpion, camel’s brain, pig’s vagina and a huntsman spider, winning him three rounds of main courses.

He told hosts McPartlin and Donnelly: “I felt as though the egg was all coating my tongue and then the fermented nature was hitting the top, and that was the unpleasant bit.”

Wilson described the camel’s brain as “foie gras that’s gone bad” and said that eating the pig’s vagina was “not ghastly”.

Last to win stars for the camp was Burtwistle, who secured desserts after he took on Helmets Of Hell, which involved him putting his head into four helmets filled with critters while he tried to find and unscrew stars placed inside four different boxes.

He was joined by mealworms, crickets, cockroaches, snakes and spiders in the helmet and toads, lizards, scorpions and rats in the box.

For her meal, McGarty chose to have a Diet Coke, prawns pil pil, boiled bacon and cabbage and a chocolate fudge cake.

Wilson, who also opted for a fudge cake for dessert, chose a coupe of champagne, smoked salmon and venison with red wine jus, broad beans and dauphinoise potatoes.

Meanwhile, Burtwistle, 24, ordered a Coke, double cheeseburger and chips, pepperoni pizza, chicken tenders and a carrot cake for dessert.

The internet star said: “Do you know what makes this even better? The fact we’ve earned it. We’ve suffered trial after trial, challenge after challenge.”