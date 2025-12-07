Which three stars will compete for jungle crown in I’m A Celebrity final?

Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson, and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, have been announced as this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! finalists.

It comes after rapper Aitch became the ninth celebrity to leave the ITV1 reality show, which sees a group of famous faces live in the Australian jungle and undergo challenges to win meals for the camp.

In his exit interview during Saturday night’s episode, Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, told presenter Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m not going to lie to you I’m absolutely over the moon, over the moon.

“And I’m not just saying it being cheesy, them three in there are just mega. And this morning I woke up and I didn’t care whether I was winning, Ginge was winning, Shona was winning, Tom was winning.”

The 25-year-old added: “I can’t wait to just get home and watch the whole thing.”

Asked what he enjoyed most, he said: “The beautiful thing about everyone in here is they’ve just all been a good laugh.

“They’ve all been real people, they’re all kind of just unique in their own way so the fact that you just get to spend time with people like that, and also maybe somewhat just like-minded people.”

During Saturday’s episode the final four claimed four golden stars for camp shortly after successfully completing this year’s cyclone challenge, which saw them face a tidal wave of water and bouncy balls.

McGarty said “that was the best day of my life!” after winning the challenge, while Aitch said: “Cyclone? Completed it mate.”

The campmates win meant the celebrities were given wallaby wings for dinner.

Wilson said: “I’m so proud of us,” and Aitch added: “We’ve had a good day today.”

He also told the campmates he was “bricking it” before coming into camp.

He said: “Even though I seem like some mad, super-confident, very, very sure of himself kind of guy, I was absolutely bricking it.

“And then the only thing that kept me in here was my pride telling me: ‘What you on about, you’ve never give up at anything in your life. You’re going to give up now?’





Among this year’s contestants were Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, model and Heart radio presenter Kelly Brook, reality TV star Jack Osbourne, Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley and comedian Ruby Wax.

The line-up was completed by comedian Eddie Kadi, sports broadcaster Alex Scott and Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams.

Last year’s series was won by McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones, who also won the Masked Singer in 2024.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITV on Sunday.