Story of Handmaid’s Tale becoming ‘more and more plausible’ – Margaret Atwood

Award-winning author Margaret Atwood has said the events depicted in her book The Handmaid’s Tale, which tells the story of an authoritarian regime, are becoming “more and more plausible”.

The Canadian writer, 86, published the futuristic novel in 1985 and followed it up with Booker Prize-winning story The Testaments in 2019, both of which inspired the dystopian TV series starring US actress Elisabeth Moss.

In the book, the US is replaced by a theocratic, totalitarian regime called the Republic of Gilead which has subjugated women, many of whom are forced to be natal slaves called handmaids, tasked with rebuilding the species amid worldwide infertility.

Atwood thought the plot was “bonkers” when she first came up with the idea and said “America was the beacon of light” at the time.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “It was the democratic ideal. It was the land of freedom… and people in Europe just didn’t believe that it could ever go like that.”

She said reaction to the novel was “split” and some people would tell her “that would never happen here”.

She added: “I’ve always been somebody who has never believed it can’t happen here. It can happen anywhere, given the circumstances.”

Asked about the book’s longevity, she added: “Well it’s (what happens in the book) a perennial possibility, right? Then in 2016 everything changed again, and we are now in that period where The Handmaid’s Tale has become much closer.

“Not the outfits. I don’t think we’re going to get the outfits, but the rest of it seems more and more plausible.”

The handmaids in the book wear red cloaks, symbolising their role as breeders, as well as white bonnets called wings, which gives them limited vision and hides the view of their full face.

Margaret Atwood, right, with Camilla and Bernardine Evaristo, left, in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Women across the US have worn red cloaks and wings while protesting against the administration of US President Donald Trump, who has taken credit for returning the abortion debate to the agenda and helping overturn the Roe v Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Atwood added: “These kinds of regimes don’t last, partly because they become unsustainable. This particular one seems quite chaotic.

“Also, let us not count America out. It’s first of all a lot more diverse than it might appear from a distance. Second, Americans are quite ornery.

“They do not like people telling them all to line up and do what they’re told. They really don’t like that, but they don’t like being bossed around by anybody right or left.”

Atwood is known for writing sci-fi and dystopian fiction, exploring topics to do with technology, identity and totalitarianism, though she has referred to these books as speculative fiction, telling The Guardian in 2003: “Science fiction has monsters and spaceships; speculative fiction could really happen.”

Atwood told Radio 4: “I wanted to be able to point to the source of whatever idea they were enacting and say, ‘Don’t say that I just made this up out of my twisted and weird imagination.’

“Somebody said on Twitter, now X, ‘How does Margaret Atwood come up with this weird shit?’

“I said, ‘It’s not me that comes up with this weird shit. It’s the human race.’ Which it has throughout history. So chapter and verse, it’s all happened.”

Atwood has won numerous accolades and picked up the Booker Prize in 2000 for The Blind Assassin and again in 2019 for her sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Her other books include The Edible Woman, the Oryx And Crake trilogy, Alias Grace and Lady Oracle.

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday at 10am and is also available on BBC Sounds.