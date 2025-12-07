Not a sausage? Sir Paul McCartney joins bid to halt plant-based food terms ban

Sir Paul McCartney has joined a bid to halt plans from the European Union banning the use of food terms such as “burger” and “sausage” when describing plant-based foods.

In October it was reported MEPs had voted to reserve these names for meat products. It is understood the European Commission (EC) may decide on the ban later this week.

Sir Paul, 83, is a staunch advocate for vegetarianism and co-founded the Meat Free Monday campaign alongside his daughters Mary and Stella in 2009.

His late wife Linda McCartney set up a food brand in the 1990s which sells plant-based sausages, burgers, pies and more.

The Beatles star said: “To stipulate that burgers and sausages are ‘plant-based’, ‘vegetarian’ or ‘vegan’ should be enough for sensible people to understand what they are eating.

“This also encourages attitudes which are essential to our health and that of the planet.”

A letter signed by the McCartney family and a cross-party group of UK MPs said: “Although the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union, our markets, companies, consumers and regulatory conversations remain closely intertwined.

“Decisions taken at EU level continue to influence global norms, international trade and the direction of sustainable food innovation.

“We urge you not to adopt these restrictions as we are deeply concerned about the significant global impact they could have.”

Linda McCartney Foods carries Vegetarian Society-approved labels and these aim to provide clarity to consumers about the product they are purchasing.

Jenny Canham, public affairs lead at the Vegetarian Society, said: “Terms like ‘burger’ and ‘sausage’ have been used for plant-based foods for decades and consumers clearly understand them.

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney launching National Vegetarian Day (PA)

“These familiar terms let shoppers know exactly what products they’re buying and how to cook and enjoy them, they’re not misleading.

“Clear and honest labelling, like the Vegetarian Society’s ‘vegan’, ‘vegetarian’ and ‘plant-based’ certifications, is how we give people confidence in what they’re buying, not unnecessary terminology bans.”

Among the MPs who have added their name to the letter are former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour MP Irene Campbell and former Green Party co-leader Sian Berry.

The MPs warn that the ban could impose extra costs on producers, reduce competitiveness and damage climate progress as alternative proteins are emerging as a tool for cutting emissions.

The letter said the existing legislation “already protects consumers” who “understand and support current naming conventions”, adding that “new restrictions would undermine economic growth, sustainability goals and the EU’s own simplification agenda”.

Ms Campbell said: “Increasing plant-based choices benefits people, animals and the planet, so discouraging these options makes little sense.

“I urge the European Commission to consider the wider impact of this proposal and to prioritise a future that supports plant-based choices rather than blocking them.”

Sir Paul has previously called for an end to mandatory meat in England’s school meals and earlier in the year he sent a letter to Cop30 president Andre Correa do Lago and asked that the conference adopt a fully meat-free menu.