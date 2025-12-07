Jack Osbourne announces wife is pregnant with their second child together

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree have announced they are expecting their second child together.

It comes after the reality TV star, 40, was voted out of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! following a stint on the ITV1 reality TV show.

On Sunday, the couple posted a shared Instagram post that showed Osbourne cradling his wife’s pregnancy belly alongside the caption: “Oops I did it again!.”

Osbourne told the Sun on Sunday: “It’s awesome. It’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way.

“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.

“It’s been easy for me. It’s been a lot harder for my wife!

“We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.

“But it’s something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously.”

He also said his father, Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July at the age of 76, would have been “proud and laughing” over his jungle stint.

Osbourne and Aree got married in 2023 and welcomed their daughter Maple the year prior in July 2022.

Osbourne also shares daughters Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.