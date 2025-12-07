I’m A Celebrity finalists face rats and cockroaches in final Bushtucker trials

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! finalists have successfully completed their last Bushtucker trials after facing off against creatures including cockroaches, spiders and rats.

Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson braved an eating challenge that involved him ingesting a pig’s vagina, while YouTube star Morgan Burtwistle, known professionally as Angryginge, had mealworms and snakes slither around his face while he attempted to collect stars from a box.

Also on Sunday’s show, former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty was strapped down inside a tightly confined box and had eight minutes to remove four stars using her mouth.

Wilson, Burtwistle and McGarty were revealed to be the finalists on the ITV1 reality competition show after rapper Aitch became the ninth campmate to leave the Australian jungle following a public vote on Saturday.

At the beginning of Sunday’s episode, McGarty, 34, said: “Coming in here has been pretty life changing for me… I am proud of myself. I am very proud of myself.”

Wilson added: “I will leave a completely different person… it is transformative, like nothing else, like nothing else I’ve ever known.”

Burtwistle said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic that I’ve made it to the final of the show.”

For her Bushtucker Trial, in order to win the campmates’ dream starters for their final jungle banquet, McGarty was tasked with completing the Rat Race challenge and successfully removed stars using her mouth while she was joined by rats, cockroaches, crickets and mealworms inside a box.

In a separate challenge, titled the Bushtucker Bonanza, Wilson, 39, took a seat at a dining table and ate a fermented duck egg and scorpion, camel’s brain, pig’s vagina and a huntsman spider, winning him three rounds of main courses.

He told hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I felt as though the egg was all coating my tongue and then the fermented nature was hitting the top, and that was the unpleasant bit.”

He described the camel’s brain as “foie gras that’s gone bad” and said that eating the pig’s vagina was “not ghastly”.

Last to win stars for the camp was Burtwistle, who secured desserts after he took on Helmets Of Hell, which involved him putting his head into four helmets filled with critters while he tried to find and unscrew stars placed inside four different boxes.

He was joined by mealworms, crickets, cockroaches, snakes and spiders in the helmet and toads, lizards, scorpions and rats in the box.

For her meal, McGarty chose to have a Diet Coke, prawns pil pil, boiled bacon and cabbage and a chocolate fudge cake.

Wilson, who also opted for a fudge cake for dessert, opted for a coupe of champagne, smoked salmon and venison with red wine jus, broad beans and dauphinoise potatoes.

Meanwhile, Burtwistle, 24, ordered a Coke, double cheeseburger and chips, pepperoni pizza, chicken tenders and a carrot cake for dessert.

The internet star said: “Do you know what makes this even better? The fact we’ve earned it? We’ve suffered trial after trial, challenge after challenge.”