I’m A Celebrity contestants fight through cyclone challenge to claim full stars

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have successfully completed this year’s cyclone challenge after facing a tidal wave of water and bouncy balls.

The final four – rapper Aitch, former EastEnders star Shona McGarty, Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson, and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, also known as Angryginge – claimed four golden stars for camp shortly following the departure of reality TV star Jack Osbourne and soap actress Lisa Riley.

Wilson, who was labelled “the sapphire surfer”, was first up and headed to stand on his marker on the course as the celebrities were tasked with putting all four stars on markers until the end of the trial.

Falling halfway up the course, dubbed the “the world’s most expensive slip and slide” by hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Wilson slipped and two of his stars went flying, meaning he had to go back to retrieve them.

Soap star McGarty, nicknamed the “the silver songstress”, followed suit and collected three stars from Wilson before making her way to the next marker.

Burtwistle took the next two stars from McGarty as McPartlin and Donnelly chanted: “Run, run, as fast as you can, you won’t catch him, he’s the Ginge man!”

Aitch then retrieved the last star from Burtwistle but dropped it and had to return to the start of the course to collect it.

As the rapper approached the final star marker a tidal wave of water and bouncy balls was released, launching the celebrities down the course.

Another huge tidal wave landed after this, resulting in McGarty losing her star again, but the celebrities were still able to get back to their markers on time to win.

McGarty said “that was the best day of my life!” after winning the challenge while Aitch said: “Cyclone? Completed it mate.”

Later that day Wilson entered camp with a basket and details for the Bright Ideas challenge where the campmates had to wear helmets with lightbulbs on them to figure out a word or action they would need to do in order to turn on the lights.

Wilson’s bulb lit up after he did a thigh slap, while McGarty’s turned on after she lifted the receiver in the phone box.

Burtwistle discovered he would need to get in the hammock and Aitch’s light lit up after he said “logs”.

The campmates all managed to get the four bulbs to light up at the same time meaning they were treated to four choc ices which had messages written on the lollipop sticks.

Burtwistle discovered football scores for his team Manchester United and said: “We beat Palace, but we drew to West Ham?”

He also learned Everton beat Man United as he shouted obscenities, and joked: “I’ll be honest, I’d rather have not known.”

Aitch learned one of his mates had got a girlfriend and screamed: “My brudda!” before running around the camp jumping up and down.

Elsewhere, Wilson learned that his nephew Albie won star of the week at his school after telling stories of uncle Tom in the jungle, and McGarty discovered Bones had won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The actress danced around and said: “She was my favourite!”

At the end of Saturday’s episode, hosts McPartlin and Donnelly revealed rapper Aitch had been voted off the show.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs at 9pm on Sunday on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.