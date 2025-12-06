George Clarke opens Strictly’s musicals week with ‘sensational’ Argentine tango

Internet star George Clarke and US dancer Alexis Warr have impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges with a “sensational” performance during the show’s quarter-final.

The couple were awarded 35 points by the judges after they opened the BBC One dancing competition with their Argentine tango to The Point Of No Return from The Phantom Of The Opera.

Ahead of musicals week, the pair met cast members of the London musical to get into character.

Podcast host Clarke, who wore a half mask and puffy shirt, was told his dance was “sensational” by judge Motsi Mabuse, who said the performance “set the tone” for the night.

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas said she loved “the whole ambience of it” and said it was “a great start to the night”.

Anton Du Beke said “the intensity was the thing that struck me”. While Craig Revel Horwood said the footwork was “a little untidy” and that it felt like Clarke was “shuffling”, he added that the lifts were “absolutely excellent”.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the musical, gave Clarke a message from “the opera ghost” and said in a video: “I congratulate you on choosing the music of my legend tonight, I trust that your conversion to musicals is now complete, lest a disaster should occur beyond your imagination”.

Also on the show, former Lioness Karen Carney and Carlos Gu were awarded 34 points following their samba to The Rhythm Of Life from Sweet Charity.

Carney, who wore a hippy-looking outfit with fringe details, was praised by the judges for her spins and sense of balance.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu went for flower power (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Ballas said “your sense of balance for me is absolutely off the chart” and also lauded the couple’s chemistry.

Du Beke said “your energy is off the chart”, and Revel Horwood said Carney’s spinning was “out of this world”, but added that the dance was “too busy”.

Opening Saturday night’s musicals special was a five-minute routine that saw each pair take to the floor to dance to songs from shows including My Fair Lady, Oliver!, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins Returns.

This weekend’s musicals special will also see the Strictly professionals perform Cell Block Tango from Chicago, with a separate performance from former Strictly contestant Tom Fletcher alongside the cuddly bear from Paddington The Musical.

Last weekend, soap star Lewis Cope and dancer Katya Jones made Strictly history by winning the first-ever Instant Dance challenge and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and actor Johannes Radebe were voted off the show following a cha cha cha to Anita Ward’s Ring My Bell.