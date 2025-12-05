Two contestants voted out of I’m A Celebrity in double elimination

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley have been voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Friday night a double elimination hit the camp, reducing it to four contestants; rapper Aitch, social media star Ginge, EastEnders actress Shona McGarty and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson.

Osbourne spent 21 days in the camp and became the seventh celebrity to cross the bridge and leave the ITV reality TV series.

He added: “I don’t have a huge amount of friends in England and so it’s nice to come away with, you know, 11 new friends.

“What an experience.

“I had no idea what to expect coming in and I knew a little bit about some of the campmates before, but I had no idea, I kind of went into this blind and just being open to the experience.

“Just everyone I felt like I had a connection with in some way, shape or form.”

Osbourne, 40, whose father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died earlier this year, said his time away and the support from his campmates helped him unplug.

He said: “It was nice to have the support and it was nice to just unplug, although I’m probably more plugged in than I’ve ever been in my entire life because 24-hour cameras and all that, but just to have that space, no distraction from the outside world and just be in nature.

“It’s hard in camp, but it’s also really basic living, which I think was needed for me.”

When asked who he thought should win the series, Osbourne placed his bets on Tom.

She added: “I’ve made friends for life, and it’s not just like fair-weather friends, I know that they are literally with me forever because of what we’ve experienced together.”

When asked about the maternal role she took on in the camp, offering advice and comfort to her fellow campmates, Lisa said: “I’ve not been lucky enough to be a mother in life so if I was able to be the jungle mum, then bring it on. People just kept coming to me for advice and a cuddle.

“We’ve all been through things in our own lives and I think when you’ve got life experience, you can share it with the truth, and also go, I understand what you’re going through and my heart feels the same as yours does, because it happens in life.

“So I’m happy to be mama bear. If I’m mama bear in this jungle, then I feel like I’ve won already.”

When asked who should take home the winning title, Lisa said she hoped Ginge, also known as Morgan Burtwistle, wins.

She said: “He’s going to take it home for the North.”

Morgan Burtwistle, better known as Angryginge, during training ahead of Soccer Aid this year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

In Friday’s episode contestants were reunited with their loved ones ahead of Sunday’s final, and many became emotional.

Osbourne, before his elimination, was greeted by his wife Aree and young daughter Maple.

He broke down in tears as he embraced his family and asked about his mother, Sharon.

Aree, 34, said: “She’s so proud of you, she watches every single day.”

“Kelly watches every single day,” she added, referring to his older sister.

Shona McGarty attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Shona met her sister, Camilla, who told her: “You have no idea just how much I’ve needed you today.”

The actress, 34, called the reunion the “best surprise” she has ever had in her life.

Aitch hugged his two sisters, Gracie and Hattie, in the main camp, after 21 days in the jungle, and said: “This is the best day of my life.”

Meanwhile Tom met his mother, Juliette, who told him she was “the proudest mother in the entire world” and Ginge broke down in tears as he was greeted by his mother, Michelle, and sister Tasha.

On Friday the 24-year old social media star faced the Bushtucker trial, and took the cake as he won his campmates all six stars.

Rapper Aitch is still in the camp (Jacob King/PA)

Ginge was tasked with crawling through sections of a giant birthday cake, where he faced off spiders.

He told himself: “It’s a mindset, they’re not going to hurt me.”

When he screamed as a spider climbed on to his leg, presenter Ant said: “Remember, it’s a mindset.”

He also took on green ants, mud crabs, toads, rats and animal guts.

As he returned to the camp, he said: “I have never been so scared in my life!”

