Martin Kemp reveals who he wants to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp has said he thinks Tom Read Wilson is a “beautiful human being”, as he roots for him to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, following his own departure from the show on Thursday night.

The episode saw Kemp become the sixth contestant to be voted off the ITV reality show after 20 days in the jungle.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Kemp, 64, said he is rooting for Celebs Go Dating star Read Wilson to be crowned this year’s King of the Jungle.

Kemp said he would “love Tom to win” describing him as the “most authentic”, adding that he has “the biggest heart”.

He said: “He will look you in the eye, tell you he loves you, and he means it.

“He’s a beautiful human being and I would love for him to win.”

Martin Kemp called Read Wilson ‘a beautiful human being’ as he rooted for him to win the ITV reality show (Ian West/PA)

On Thursday night, Kemp told presenters Ant and Dec he hopes EastEnders actress Shona McGarty will be crowned this year’s Queen of the Jungle and win the series.

Speaking to GMB about his time on the series, Kemp said: “It was a wonderful experience. It was something that I’ve always wanted to do, it’s iconic television.”

Kemp’s time in the jungle follows in the footsteps of his son, presenter Roman Kemp, who was a contestant on the show in 2019 and came in third place.

Speaking about his son’s time on the show, he said: “When Roman went in there, I thought, I want to do it as well.

“When I was in there, I felt like I was wearing his clothes, and living in his apartment.”

He added: “Nothing can prepare you for the experience.”