James Nesbitt ‘in awe’ of Christmas efforts at Marie Curie Hospice

James Nesbitt has said he is “in awe” of the effort put in by staff at the the Marie Curie Hospice in Belfast.

The Ballymena-born actor described the facility as “the most wonderful, really peaceful place” after a visit this week.

Nesbitt said: “From the doctors and nurses on the ward to the chefs and maintenance staff, I’m in awe of what they do every day to help make sure this Christmas is as peaceful and as comfortable as possible for everyone.”

He met with patients, families and staff of the end-of-life charity, and helped decorate their Christmas tree.

He said: “The compassion and care shown by the Marie Curie team really helps to spread that feeling of good cheer.”

Muriel Rendall, 78, said it was “lovely” to meet Nesbitt, describing him as “so warm and friendly”.

She is living with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and said they had a “great chat about sport, television, and all sorts”.

The pair did some knitting together and Ms Rendall welcomed him back for personal lessons “any time!”

The charity cares for people with terminal illnesses including dementia, motor neurone disease and advanced cancer.

It is dependent on public donations and Nesbitt took the opportunity to encourage people to give generously, saying: “If you’re out and about over Christmas and you see any buckets, go and give what you can, because what they do here is really life-affirming.”