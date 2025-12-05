Jack Osbourne teary as he reunites with wife and daughter on I’m A Celebrity

Jack Osbourne became emotional as he was reunited with his wife and daughter during Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The remaining contestants on the ITV reality show met their loved ones ahead of Sunday’s final, with Osbourne greeting his wife Aree and young daughter Maple.

The 40-year-old broke down in tears as he embraced his family, telling them: “I missed you guys so much.”

Osbourne, whose father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died earlier this year, asked about his mother, Sharon.

His wife, 34, said: “She’s so proud of you, she watches every single day.”

“Kelly watches every single day,” she added, referring to his older sister.

Shona McGarty, 34, called the reunion with her sister the ‘best surprise’ she’s ever had in her life (Ian West/PA)

Also during the show, EastEnders actress Shona McGarty met her sister, Camilla.

She told her: “You have no idea just how much I’ve needed you today.”

The actress, 34, called the reunion the “best surprise” she’s ever had in her life.

Tonight’s episode also saw rapper Aitch greeted in the main camp by his two sisters, Gracie and Hattie, after 21 days in the jungle.

He hugged them both and said: “This is the best day of my life!”

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley said she was “shaking” as she was reunited with her husband, Al, who told her: “Everyone is very proud of you.

“It was mind blowing how you conquered all your fears.”

Riley, 49, grew tearful during the reunion, and said: “I just wanted to do you proud.”

The Emmerdale star told her husband: ‘I just wanted to do you proud’ (Ian West/PA)

Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson met his mother, Juliette, who told him she was “the proudest mother in the entire world”.

As they parted ways, Read Wilson told her to have a glass of champagne for him that night.

Social media star AngryGinge broke down in tears as he was greeted by his mother, Michelle, and sister Tasha.

Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, cried as he hugged his family, before asking them: “Football scores?”

They told him they didn’t know, to which he responded: “You’re killing me!”

Tonight’s episode also saw the 24-year-old face today’s Bushtucker trial, and he took the cake as he won his campmates all six stars.

The social media star took on today’s Bushtucker trial, winning the camp six stars (Jack Hall/PA)

Ginge had to crawl through sections of a giant birthday cake, where he faced off spiders.

He told himself: “It’s a mindset, they’re not going to hurt me.”

After he screamed when a spider climbed onto his leg, presenter Ant McPartlin responded: “Remember, it’s a mindset.”

The social media star also took on green ants, mud crabs, toads, rats and animal guts.

Speaking about the trial as he returned to the camp, he said: “I have never been so scared in my life!”

The end of Friday’s show saw two celebrities leave the camp, after the results of the public vote were revealed live on air.

It comes as last night’s episode saw Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp become the sixth contestant to be voted off the ITV reality show after 20 days in the jungle.

Read Wilson said he was “heartbroken” after Kemp’s departure.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.