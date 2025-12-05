Danny Dyer to read CBeebies Bedtime Story telling children ‘everybody cries’

Rivals star Danny Dyer is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story encouraging children to speak up about their feelings telling them “everybody cries”.

The 48-year-old former EastEnders actor will read Rhinos Don’t Cry by Mark Grist and illustrated by Chris Jevons on Friday.

Dyer said: “When you’re having tricky feelings, you should try and let them out, because it can make you feel better.

Dyer will read Rhino’s Don’t Cry on the BBC children’s channel (BBC/PA)

“You might not think it, but everybody cries, even grown-ups, in fact, especially grown-ups. Someone may look big, or tough but they have the same big feelings that you do. Never judge a book by its cover.

“Whether its big blubbery bursts or snivelly sobs, if you feel like you need to cry, belt it out loud and proud.”

The book tells the story of a rhino called Milo, who likes writing, climbing, banister-sliding, mountain bike riding, painting and singing, who eventually learns that it is OK to cry.

Previous CBeebies readers include Olivia Colman, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Harry Styles, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, Sir Elton John and Idris Elba.

Over the past year, Dyer has played Freddie Jones in Disney+’s Rivals, Lee in the second series of Sky Max show Mr Bigstuff, and the protagonist in Nick Love’s comedy-drama Marching Powder.

In BBC soap EastEnders, he played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter from 2013 to 2022, and he is also known for his roles in football films Mean Machine (2001) and The Football Factory (2004).

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose-Ayling Ellis read the first-ever story in British Sign Language, rugby champion Rob Burrow read the first story told using an eye-controlled computer and cyclist Lora Fachie read the first-ever braille story on the show.

Danny Dyer’s CBeebies Bedtime Story airs Friday, December 5 at 6.45pm on CBeebies and will be available on BBC iPlayer.