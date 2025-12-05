Dame Mary Berry given outstanding achievement award at media Christmas lunch

Dame Mary Berry has been honoured with an outstanding achievement award at a media event in central London.

The food writer and celebrity cook was recognised for her contributions to broadcasting and her lasting influence on the British public, at the Tric (Television and Radio Industries Club) Christmas lunch on Friday.

Dame Mary, 90, is best known as a judge on The Great British Bake Off during its time on the BBC from 2010 until 2016.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies was at the Tric Christmas lunch, where the BBC sci-fi drama was celebrated for its longevity (Ian West/PA Wire)

Her most recent projects include a series of cooking shows with the BBC, including Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, Mary’s Foolproof Dinners and Mary Makes Christmas.

Her most recent series, Mary At 90: A Lifetime Of Cooking, aired in autumn.

The annual Tric fundraiser also celebrated 100 years of television, with five long-running British TV shows and the teams behind them honoured.

BBC drama Doctor Who received recognition as the longest-running sci-fi series, while ITV’s Coronation Street was acknowledged as the world’s longest-running soap opera.

Dan Walker hosted the Christmas lunch (Ian West/PA)

Three more BBC shows were celebrated: Children’s programme Blue Peter; viewers’ opinion round-up Points Of View; and football highlights show Match Of The Day.

Other acknowledgements include the appointment of Charlotte Graham-Cumming as Tric chairwoman for 2026.

Hosted by club president Dan Walker, who anchors Channel 5 News and presents Classic FM’s Breakfast Show, the event raised funds for women’s domestic abuse charity Refuge and children’s mental health charity Bright Young Dreams.

The annual Tric Awards will take place on June 23 2026.