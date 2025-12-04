Sixth contestant voted off I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp has become the sixth contestant to be voted off I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Kemp lasted 20 days in the camp after skydiving his way into the ITV reality show.

Speaking about his time on the series, Kemp said the highlights were “without a doubt” his campmates.

Martin Kemp arrives for the BBC screening of The Kemps at the BFI Southbank in London. ( Lucy North/PA)

He said: “Just sitting around, not even the trials and stuff like that, but sitting around, talking and lots of laughs.

“I’m not one for making new friends, and this is the first time I’ve done it for years, and I absolutely loved it.

“Coming out now, I feel like I’ve done it. I feel like I’ve done everything I wanted to do, experienced it, and I can walk away with some brilliant anecdotes.

“I think I learned a lot about myself as well, about how patient I am, in a way, and also how emotional I am. Every turn, I felt like crying a lot of the time and it’s quite nice sometimes.

Kemp also said he hopes EastEnders actress Shona McGarty will be crowned this year’s Queen of the Jungle and win the series.

Shona McGarty has Martin Kemp’s vote for Queen of the jungle (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “I think Shona came out of a shell like you can’t imagine. She was absolutely so shy when she first went in, she started singing, and she became the most beautiful songbird ever.”

Kemp’s time in the jungle follows in the footsteps of his son, presenter Roman Kemp, who was a contestant on the show in 2019 and came in third place.

Thursday night’s episode also saw social media star Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, describe himself as a “Swiftie”, as the campmates discussed the US pop superstar.

The 24-year-old said: “I am a Swiftie. Unbelievable she is, her music’s incredible, she’s incredible.”

He added: “She’s also an aesthetically pleasing lady, she’s very beautiful.”

AngryGinge confessed that he was a Swiftie, a fan of pop sensation Taylor Swift (Jack Hall/PA)

During the discussion, Kemp asked the social media star: “Would you snog her?”

He replied: “I think I’d be an idiot if I turned her down to be honest!”

Following the departure of comic Ruby Wax during Wednesday night’s episode, the celebrities were told that, as their leader has left, there will be no camp chiefs moving forward.

Due to the changes to camp, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who was the deputy leader, had to step down from her role.

Speaking about Wax’s exit, Ginge said the whole group was “gobsmacked” at her departure.

Ruby Wax’s departure from I’m A Celebrity left the campmates ‘gobsmacked’ (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Ruby, to me, was the winner of this thing.

“Absolutely gutted. She was amazing.”

“I already miss her,” he added.

The news was softened when the campmates learned there would be no more leaders.

Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson said: “Democracy at last”.

Tom Read Wilson took on the latest Bushtucker trial alongside Martin Kemp (Matt Crossick/PA)

The celebrities then had to decide amongst themselves which campmates should carry out each chore.

In the Bushtucker trial, Kemp and Read Wilson hit the bookshelves in Lethal Libraries.

The duo had to find seven books in a library full of snakes and insects to win stars for camp.

During the task, Read Wilson hunted for a copy of The Jungle Book, which was hidden on a bookshelf full of snakes, while Kemp watched on from a librarian’s desk covered in insects.

As the 39-year-old searched for the book among the reptiles, he said: “I’m sorry, I know you’re just being bookworms.”

He moved the snakes as he hunted for the classic novel, and told them: “I’m sorry to disturb you.”

Watching on, Kemp joked with his campmate: “Be careful of the snakes in there.”

The 64-year-old then joined in with presenters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, and sang The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book.

McPartlin said the Celebs Go Dating star was “a little bit leisurely” during the task, as the pair revealed they only won five out of a possible seven stars.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Friday night, where two contestants will be voted off the show.

The episode will air at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player, followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.