Radio 1 reveals its biggest songs of 2025

British singer Olivia Dean’s chart-topper Man I Need has beaten hits by Lola Young and Raye to be crowned BBC Radio 1’s biggest song of 2025.

The R&B hit topped the UK singles chart in October this year and helped the singer secure a Grammy nomination for best new artist.

Rising pop singer Young claimed second place with her hit single Messy, which spent four weeks at the top of the UK charts in 2025 and snagged her a Grammy nomination for best pop solo performance.

British singer-songwriter Raye was third with Where Is My Husband!, followed by Brit Award winner Sam Fender in fourth place with People Watching.

US pop star Chappell Roan is also on the biggest song list, after taking third place last year.

The Grammy winner took fifth spot for her single, Pink Pony Club, which spent two weeks at the top of the UK singles chart this year.

Multi-award winner and pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was recently named the UK’s most streamed artist on Spotify for the third year in a row, was sixth on the list with pop hit The Fate Of Ophelia.

In seventh place was Blessings, by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and British singer-songwriter Clementine Douglas, while American artist Alex Warren took eighth spot with Ordinary.

Rapper Doechii’s Denial Is A River secured her ninth spot, and British singer-songwriter and record producer PinkPantheress rounded off the top 10 with Illegal.

Dean makes the most appearances in the top 100 with four, beating out Fender, Roan, US pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and Canadian artist Tate McRae, who appear on the list three times.

The UK had 48 acts in the top 100, compared with 32 from the US.

A significant number of debut entries from new UK and international acts can also be seen on the list, showcasing rising talent.

To celebrate the biggest tracks of the year, BBC Radio 1 aired a countdown showcasing the most-played and culturally significant tracks of the year.

The BBC said the top 100 tracks were compiled by looking at chart success, audience engagement and cultural relevance.

BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Songs Of 2025 will be available on BBC Sounds.

